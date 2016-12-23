Indiana cashier lends hand, pays Uber cost for stranded woman

Christmas: It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s also the most frugal time of the year for many of us. Gifts for family and friends aren’t cheap, especially when your salary comes from working as a cashier at a gas station.

Nonetheless, when she saw someone in need, money didn’t hold Jenna Dunsmore back from lending a hand — or an Uber ride worth close to $100.

“If I have any room to help someone, I help them,” she said. “I saw the hurt in her eyes.”

Dunsmore, 18, of Indiana, picked up an extra shift at GetGo, 3100 Oakland Ave., on Sunday night in hopes of making a few extra bucks to spend this Christmas. During that shift, she crossed paths with a young woman named Melissa, who had been left at the gas station by a relative with no phone or wallet, more than 70 miles away from her home in McKees Rocks.

“She was just freezing cold and didn’t know where she was, and she was crying,” Dunsmore said.

Dunsmore said Melissa asked to borrow the store’s phone. She overheard her say, “Please wire me some money for a taxi ride home and I’ll never bother you again. … I’m so sorry.” She couldn’t afford the $200 taxi ride home and was considering hitchhiking home to Pittsburgh.

After praying and talking with the girl for about an hour, Dunsmore bought her a coffee, downloaded the Uber app and requested a ride to take her home. It cost $90.

She said Melissa began to cry harder from shock and gratitude. She said, “You can’t do this for me. Why are you helping me? You don’t even know me.”

Dunsmore replied, “I truly have a feeling that I got called into work because you’d be here. I was put on earth to help people.”

“I think she was so surprised because not many people would bat an eye at her, or just anyone in need because it’s a so-called ‘inconvenience,’” Dunsmore wrote in a Facebook post. “Even though I pay for all of my own bills, I work hard for my money and if I have a way to help people, I will.”

Rich Croce, the Uber driver, said he was blown away by Dunmore’s act of kindness.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I thought to myself, well this ride is going to chew up that whole shift worth of salary she makes.”

In addition to his part-time gig with Uber, Croce works as a correctional officer at the Indiana County Jail. The Indiana man was so inspired by Dunsmore’s good deed that he raised a total of $168 among his co-workers this week to pay it forward — or back — to Dunsmore. He surprised her with the money Thursday evening during her shift at the GetGo on Locust Street.

“I can’t believe it, it’s so nice,” Dunsmore said. “I really wasn’t expecting anything like that.”

Croce said this sort of thing almost never happens. He’s been an Uber driver since the company expanded to Indiana in August.

“A complete stranger to give a girl a ride, it’s just … I was flabbergasted.”

Dunsmore graduated from Indiana Area Senior High School in May and is working full time at GetGo until she starts at Indiana University of Pennsylvania in August. She plans to double major in business management and fashion merchandising.