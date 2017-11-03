Indiana celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Winners in the Leprechaun look-alike contest at Spaghetti Benders included, from left, front row, Nikolai Schultheis, 2, of Apollo (most authentic); Drake Borello, 10, of Vandergrift (funniest); Cooper, 2, and Oliver Jack, 5, of Indiana (best group); Abby Borello, 9, and Peyton Martin, 11, both of Vandergrift; and back row, Tony and Cherry DeLoretto, of Spaghetti Benders, and Denise Jennings-Doyle of Homer City. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)
Click photo for gallery
The annual St. Patrick’s Day parade was held Saturday in Indiana to mark the upcoming holiday.
Nicholas Prushnok, 4, pointed to a fire truck in the parade as he watched with his mom, Elizabeth Hutton, of Indiana. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)
Nikolai Schultheis, 2, won the category of “Most Authentic” in a leprechaun look-alike contest at Spaghetti Benders before the parade. He was with his mother, Sonya, of Apollo.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Matt Murray made 27 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-0 on Saturday night.
Jake Guentzel, Ian Cole and Conor Sheary scored for the Penguins, who have won five straight, including a 3-2 shootout win on Friday in Edmonton. They are in sole possession of second place in the Metropolitan Division ahead of Columbus.