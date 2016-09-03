Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Sunday, September 4, 2016

Indiana class of '61 holds reunion

on September 03, 2016 10:48 AM
The Indiana Joint High School Class of 1961 held its 55th class reunion Aug. 20 at the Rustic Lodge, White Township.

Classmates in attendance were, front row, from left, Rod Ruddock, Marilyn Fleming Sabatos, Chuck Sabatos, Jim Streams, Bob Miller, Dan Mashuda, Bruce Terry, Jim Trimble and Tom Feulmer

second row, Charlotte Barefoot Mangas, Elmira Campbell Parks, Betsy Smith, Ruby Elkin Moore, Barbara Spurlin Cerovich, Pat Smith Rajnic, Polly Pettigrew Henry, Barbara Boucher Barber, Judy Jones Ross and Toni Kaito Lilja

third row, Judy Fleming Feulmer, Jim Sylvis, Betty Freeman Frankhouser, Threasa Butchkoski Gaston, Sally Lohr McQuilkin, Terry Moore Girardi, Julie Lymph Mitchell, Peggy Stapleton Steinforth and Kaye Sadowski

fourth row, Jim Delaney, Bill Kuzneski, Arnie Haberkorn, Richard H. Fuge, Larry Spisak, Ken Helman, Joe Campisano and Ray Campbell.

Comments
