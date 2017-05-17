Indiana Council approves first round of summer maintenance

on May 17, 2017 10:55 AM

Indiana Borough officials are planning on having approximately $430,000 available for street repaving this summer, more than double the $200,000 usually budgeted for summer street milling and resurfacing.

Indiana council Tuesday awarded a contract to Quaker Sales of Johnstown for $258,808 worth of street resurfacing work that will start about June 5 and should be completed by September. Of that total, $200,000 will come from the borough, $58,808 will come from Indiana County’s liquid fuels funding, and the remainder will come from the state Multi-Modal Fund.

Streets to be milled and resurfaced in the first round of work are:

• Water Street from North Seventh Street to North Fourth Street

• South Third Street from Philadelphia Street to Grant Street

• The 300 block of Gompers Avenue

• North Third Street from a point north of Anderson Avenue to the dead end

• Anderson Avenue from North Third Street to the dead end

• Olive Street from North Third Street to the dead end

• Locust Street from the borough line to South Fourth Street

• Washington Street from South Second Street to South Fourth Street

• Grant Street from South Third Street to South Fourth Street.

Bids will be opened soon for a second round of repaving projects made possible by $171,000 from the Multi-Modal Fund.

Tentatively scheduled for milling and resurfacing in the second phase are:

• Eighth Street from Water Street south to School Street

• Gompers Avenue from Fourth Street to Fifth Street and Seventh Street to Eighth Street

• School Street from South Sixth Street to South Ninth Street (Oakland Avenue)

• Second Street from Washington Street north to Oak Street

• Rice Avenue from School Street to South Street

• Gabriel Avenue from Oak Street to Clairvaux Drive

Council on Tuesday also passed a resolution needed to apply for a $100,000 Keystone Communities Grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development.

Borough manager Bradley Gotshall said the grant will be used to cover engineering expenses and other soft costs for an estimated $1.3 million of repairs and renovations to the borough-owned Community Center Building, home of the Indiana Free Library and the James M. Stewart Museum.

Council also agreed to send a letter formally thanking state Sen. Don White, R-Indiana, for his assistance to the borough in applying for the grant.

And in the brief public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting, Eric Barker, of Indiana, thanked council for its support in recent months to the efforts to keep Horace Mann and Eisenhower elementary schools in the borough open. The Indiana Area school board has been advancing plans to shutter the two schools, and to expand East Pike Elementary and build a new Ben Franklin Elementary.