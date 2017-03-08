Indiana council approves several new fees

A new sidewalk inspection fee and a fee for home inspections before a property is sold were among other largely routine fees approved Tuesday by Indiana Borough council.

The $20 sidewalk inspection fee is aimed at recouping some of the costs of having the borough’s code enforcement officers evaluate the condition of sidewalks needing repairs and then checking on them again after repairs are completed. Property owners will pay the $20 fee for a sidewalk repair permit. The permit previously was free.

Borough manager Brad Gotshall said about 100 sidewalk repair permits are issued annually in the borough.

The new home inspection fee of $25 will offset the cost of code enforcement officers examining homes pre-sale and completing a checklist of safety and condition items. Gotshall said no estimate is available on how much that new fee may generate for the borough.

Removed from the borough’s fee schedule before Tuesday’s vote was a section governing fees for keeping hens and bees in the borough.

A three-member urban agriculture ad hoc committee of council for a few months has been sifting through urban agriculture ordinances from other municipalities and studying input from local chicken and honeybee experts.

Among early recommendations from the committee are that Indiana residents who want to keep hens and bees complete a one-time registration of their hives and pens.

Gotshall said a new ordinance governing hens and bees, and associated fees for the hobbies, may be ready for council’s consideration later this spring.

Council gave approval for conditional employment of a new police officer for the borough. The job offer will be made to Andrew Perry, a Punxsutawney native and Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduate who is now a police officer in Virginia.

If Perry accepts the offer he may join the Indiana PD on April 10.

Council agreed to advertise that Taylor Avenue, between Chestnut Street and Water Street, be posted “no parking.” Formal action on the change may be taken at next month’s council meeting.

A public hearing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers on plans for repairs to the bridge over Whites Run near Philadelphia and 11th streets. There may be discussion at the hearing on a possible proposal by PennDOT to eliminate the traffic signal at Philadelphia and 11th as part of the repair project.

And Gotshall told council he has been adding more information to the borough’s website to make it more comprehensive and useful to residents. Coming soon, he said, will be an upgrade that will allow borough residents to pay some borough bills online with credit cards.