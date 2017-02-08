Indiana Council urged to give support to immigrants

Seven Indiana area residents Tuesday asked Indiana Borough council to go on record in some way, asserting that the borough is a welcoming community that will protect immigrants and law-abiding foreigners peacefully living, working or studying in Indiana, despite their immigration status.

The comments were prompted by President Donald Trump’s temporary travel and immigration ban targeting seven majority-Muslim countries and by concerns that federal funding could be denied to sanctuary cities that choose not to cooperate with federal efforts to deport undocumented immigrants. Some sanctuary municipalities have adopted a policy of protecting illegal immigrants by forbidding their police officers or municipal employees to inquire about a person’s immigration status.

Also, wardens at some jails in sanctuary cities choose not to voluntarily comply with requests from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain immigrants for an additional 48 hours or so until ICE can start deportation steps.

Proposed state legislation that may similarly withhold state funding from sanctuary municipalities passed in the Pennsylvania Senate on Tuesday.

During the public comment portion of council’s meeting, Ola Kaniasty, of Indiana, asked council to “advocate for Indiana to be a welcoming community. … Please welcome everyone.”

Justin Brown, of White Township, noted that before and during the American Civil War, Indiana County was a stop on the Underground Railroad and some residents provided refuge for runaway slaves seeking freedom. Today’s threats of deportation of illegal but law-abiding immigrants require the same compassion, he said.

“It’s a humanitarian cause that should not be politicized,” Brown said, adding that the borough council represents all residents, including the marginalized. “We trust this council … to be on the right side of history.”

Dr. Christine Baker, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania professor who teaches Middle Eastern history, told council that many foreigners living in Indiana while on student visas do not speak up for themselves because free speech is not common in some of their home countries. She urged council to “articulate some kind of protection” for foreigners living in Indiana.

“These people are part of our community,” Baker said.

Others who went to the speaker’s podium at the meeting suggested council should “codify protection” for immigrants and those temporarily in America, provide “clear and substantial protection to immigrants,” and take some action showing that the borough will “embrace our immigrant community and make them feel safe.”

“The borough is not in the business of enforcing immigration laws,” council president Peter Broad said. “We have enough on our hands.”

Broad also said he met Tuesday with Indiana County Commissioner Sherene Hess and Indiana County District Attorney Patrick Dougherty to discuss the issues of Trump’s travel ban, voluntary police cooperation with ICE requests to hold undocumented foreigners and possible federal or state withholding of grants and other money from communities that decline to cooperate with ICE.

“Diversity is an asset, it is our strength,” council vice president Gerald Smith said. “We are a welcoming borough. We should be loud and proud about that. … But that may not be enough.”

Smith said immigrants are frightened by the national rhetoric of banning Muslims, establishing a Muslim registry and creating a deportation police force.

“What’s worse is that at the state level, our Legislature is busy crafting legislation that would punish any local police department who refuses to act as ICE agents,” he said. “Our borough can’t afford to have any funding ripped from us, and at the same time, it should be unconscionable to all of us that this fear could very easily lead to a horrible situation where someone is a victim or witness of a crime but hesitates to call our borough police because they may be unsure of the immigration status of everyone in the room. If borough police double as ICE agents, they aren’t able to properly serve or protect.

“What we can do is what we already do. We can let our community know that it is not in the practice of our borough police to inquire about immigration status for most cases,” Smith said. “These include if you are the victim of a crime or a witness. … This council, too, does not wish our police department to become a deportation force.”

On Smith’s recommendation, the issue was referred to council’s Public Safety Committee. Smith asked that the committee hear a report on the practices and procedures currently in place that he said protects the borough police from becoming ICE agents, and that necessary changes be made to the borough’s policy and personnel manual to make such practices policy.

Before Tuesday’s meeting, Indiana Police Chief William Sutton said the borough police do not look for illegal immigrants and Indiana officers have no authority to hold anyone if they haven’t been charged or if no warrant has been issued for the person.

Sutton also said that in his 38 years of law enforcement work he has encountered the illegal immigrant issue only a few times.

Brad Gotshall, Indiana Borough manager, said Tuesday that at the request of Smith, he directed the borough staff to gather some information on how much federal funding the borough receives through several sources, including Community Development Block Grants. Gotshall said after the meeting that the research hadn’t been completed but he anticipates the figure will be “several hundred thousand dollars” annually.

And borough solicitor Neva Stotler said following the meeting that she’s trying to learn more about what federal funding Trump may impact with his executive order.

“I’m watching what’s happening and trying to glean something that’s useful,” Stotler said. She added she may be ready to give council some legal advice on dealing with federal immigration issues by next month.

Robin Gorman, IUP’s non-voting representative to Indiana’s council, said IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll Monday sent an email, titled “You Belong Here,” to students, faculty and staff.

In the message, Driscoll said President Trump’s executive order placing limits on entry to the United States has caused concern, confusion and fear for many in the IUP community, including the school’s nearly 900 international students.

“First, know you are welcome here at IUP,” Driscoll said in his email message. “You are a valued member of our community.”

He also assured the campus community that IUP will adhere to the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act that places strict limits on the information the university can share about students.

Driscoll also called on everyone in the university community to “stay the course of inclusion and diversity and of mutual respect and civility.”

Gorman said Driscoll also gave his support to a letter sent from the American Association of State Colleges and Universities to the secretary of Homeland Security. Gorman said the letter from the college and university presidents offers assistance in solving problems related to immigration rather than condemning Trump’s action.