Indiana County area under weather alert

The National Weather Service has posted a winter weather advisory, cautioning of a mix of precipitation in the area until 7 this evening.

The weather service has predicted an accumulation of snow this morning, then sleet and freezing rain by noon, and all rain later in the day.

Add to that winds of up to 25 mph.

All that could produce poor driving conditions and limited visibility, according to the forecast.

Conditions farther north could be more harsh, NWS says.

AccuWeather calls for a high of 37 today, then temperatures reaching the 50s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Follow the detailed outlook for today and the extended forecast from AccuWeather on The Indiana Gazette Online. PC users also can read the full text of the NWS alert online here.