INDIANA COUNTY: Commissioners hold line on taxes

Indiana County’s real estate tax rate will remain the same next year to support a 2017 budget adopted by the county commissioners Wednesday.

The 2017 general fund budget lists total expenditures of $41,145,506, total revenues of $37,944,175 and an opening balance of $3,201,331.

Those numbers give the impression that expenditures and revenues are expected to increase drastically in the new year. For example, next year’s projected expenditure figure is a 19 percent increase over expenditures of $34,354,252 in the current budget.

But Lisa Gregersen, the county’s financial supervisor, said that under generally accepted accounting principles, reimbursements and money transferred from one county department to another that were previously treated as negative expenses will now be counted as revenue.

She said the one-time change in accounting methods and the reclassification of reimbursements make it appear that $6.7 million was added to the county’s expenditures for 2017, but the actual increase in expenditures from this year to 2017 is $1,473,800. That is about $54,000 more than when the 2017 budget received tentative approval on Nov. 30.

Commission Chairman Michael Baker said in November that the county faces $1.419 million of additional expenditures in 2017, including about $285,000 in employee wages, $177,000 in health care premiums and $274,000 to help pay for emergency radios and to institute new safety procedures for Children & Youth Services caseworkers.

To support the 2017 budget, the county’s real estate tax will stay at 4.445 mills, the adjusted value set in July upon approval of the countywide property reassessment. Each mill of real estate tax now generates $4,834,712 for the county, and the commissioners have committed 1 mill of revenue to debt service and the remaining 3.445 mills to general operating expenses.

The county will continue to collect a $5 per capita tax. Gregersen said that tax — levied with a few exceptions on residents 18 and older — generates about $171,000 annually for the county.

The commissioners Wednesday also gave their support to an offer by the state Department of Transportation to conduct a feasibility study on regionalizing public transportation assets in Indiana and Armstrong counties.

Commissioner Sherene Hess said the proposed study would look for possible ways to reduce public transportation costs while enhancing or retaining services and while keeping the current employees in the agencies providing the services. Both counties would also retain their boards of directors of the various agencies.

There is no obligation or cost to the county associated with the study.

Hess said rural areas have unique challenges in providing public transportation and she backed the offer of the feasibility study. “It’s worth a look,” she said.

Bonni Dunlap, executive director of the Housing Authority of Indiana County, told the commissioners that after a series of reviews, her agency received a “High Performer” rating from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The authority offers quality, affordable housing in safe, secure environments for low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities. The authority’s housing assets are in Commodore, Saltsburg, Clymer, Robinson and Blairsville.

Dunlap said the authority received “High Performer” ratings for both its public housing and Section 8 rental assistance programs. She credited the high rating to the work and commitment of the authority’s 13-member staff and its five-member board of directors, including F. Daniel McGregor, who is retiring from the board this month after 37 years of service.

More information on the authority’s housing assistance is available on its website, www.housingauthority-indianacounty.com or by calling (724) 463-4730.