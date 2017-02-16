INDIANA COUNTY: Commissioners ratify labor contract

The Indiana County commissioners Wednesday ratified a new labor contract with a group of court-related county employees.

The new three-year agreement is with 21 county employees who work in the district magisterial courts and in the domestic relations and probation departments.

John Reilly, the county’s chief labor negotiator, said the new agreement provides wage increases of 2 percent, 2.25 percent and 2.5 percent over the three years, and includes the same changes to language that were in other contracts with other county employees that were approved in December.

The new contract has already been ratified by the employees.

In other business, the commissioners accepted a $990,287 Statewide Interconnectivity Funding grant from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency. The money will be used to make upgrades to the computer-aided design software of the county EMA’s telephone and computer dispatching equipment.

Commission chairman Mike Baker said the upgrades will improve the call-taking, dispatching and mapping functions of the system.

Eventually it will also allow the 911 dispatch center to receive emergency text messages in addition to phone calls, he said.

Commissioner Rodney Ruddock expressed more optimism following another meeting Monday in Harrisburg of the state Legislature’s Local Government Commission. The commission, of which Ruddock is a member, is studying property tax reform and how best to correct inconsistencies and inequities in property reassessments in Pennsylvania.

Ruddock said he has been appointed to serve on the commission’s appeals process subcommittee, and in that assignment will be able to speak on challenges the commissioners and county property owners faced in last year’s Indiana County property reassessment.

Ruddock said recommendations from the commission members will be sent to state legislators for consideration and that the commission’s deliberations have been productive.

“We have a long way to go yet,” he added.

The commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing and thanking Helen McMillen, who lives along Wrigden Run Road, near Home, on her retirement after nearly six decades as a member and secretary of the Indiana County Farm Bureau.

McMillen and her late husband, John McMillen, in 1958 were two of the 18 founding members of the county farm bureau, which now has more than 500 members.

“You have been such a strong advocate for the farming community,” Ruddock told McMillen in thanking her for her decades of public service.

The commissioners also proclaimed February as Black History Month in Indiana County.

Commissioner Sherene Hess said Indiana County is strengthened by the diversity of its population, and she urged county residents to recognize and embrace the struggles and contributions of black Americans.

The commissioners also approved more than a dozen board appointments and reappointments to county agencies.

Reappointed to the Local Emergency Planning Commission were Rick Byerly, Dennis Rolls, Randy Thomas, Jon Pena, William Roach and Thomas Stutzman. Sami Medvetz and Michael Grimes are new appointees to the LEPC.

Dr. Joseph Buzogany was appointed to the Armstrong-Indiana Behavioral and Developmental Health Program.

And Martin Medvetz, Rhonda Lightner and Ken Brown were appointed as the county’s new assessment appeals board, with Eric Buterbaugh as an alternate member.

Robin Maryai, the county’s chief clerk, announced a polling place change for the May 16 primary election. Voters in the White 3/2 precinct who previously cast their ballots at the Rustic Lodge will now vote at the nearby Indiana Church of the Brethren, 905 McKnight Road.

And the commissioners reminded the public that the county courthouse will be closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.