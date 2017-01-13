INDIANA COUNTY: Commissioners to focus on website upgrade

Modernizing Indiana County’s website and making it more useful and easier to navigate is one of the goals of the county commissioners in the new year.

In response to a comment at Wednesday’s commissioners’ meeting that the county website is often not updated with the latest information, Commissioner Sherene Hess said an overhaul of the website is already under discussion and is one of the priorities for the commissioners in 2017.

Hess said the commissioners want to make using the county’s website a better experience for visitors, business owners, potential employers, residents who need to access the services of the county’s varied departments and others.

An upgrade should also help keep the information on the site more timely.

Hess said an overhaul of the website will be a big project, something the county will not try to do in-house.

Outside contractors who can perform the modernization, or assist with it, will be evaluated, she said.

Commissioner Rodney Ruddock said that in addition to improving the county’s website, the commissioners will continue looking for ways to expand internet access in the county, especially broadband service.

Ruddock estimated that 40 to 50 percent of county residences have internet service.

On the recommendation of Indiana County Jail Warden Sam Buzzinotti, the commissioners Wednesday approved a professional services agreement with Timekeeping Systems Inc., for a new system that tracks and records correctional officers’ movements and security checks of the inmate cell blocks in the jail.

The new system features wands that correctional officers will tap on discs mounted on the walls as the COs randomly move through the inmate housing units.

Time information will be stored in the wands and can later be downloaded as reports.

Commission chairman Mike Baker said one of the reasons he likes the new system is because it replaces an older system with moving parts — mechanical keys that were breaking after frequent turnings during eight years of operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“It’s a really good data management tool,” Baker said of the new system.

Buzzinotti said the approximate $25,000 upgrade will be purchased with grant money.

The county eventually will have the cost of a service agreement on the system.

And the commissioners approved a resolution for a cooperation agreement with the Alice Paul House, a domestic violence shelter. The agreement details the responsibilities and duties between the county and the Alice Paul House administrators for the development and construction of a new shelter.

Under the agreement, the county will provide financial assistance through grant funds only and at the completion of the proposed building project the Alice Paul House will accept ownership of the new shelter at no further cost to the county.

LuAnn Zak, assistant director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, said final design of the new $3.2 million shelter is expected by September, when all funding is also anticipated to be in place. Construction may start this fall or early in 2018, she said.

The commissioners reminded residents the county courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The commissioners’ next regular public meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday.