INDIANA COUNTY: Control system at jail set for upgrade

The Indiana County commissioners Wednesday approved a critical control panel system upgrade at the Indiana County Jail to restore reliable automated control over door locks, security cameras and other functions at the lockup.

Jail Warden Sam Buzzinotti said the central control system installed about 2007 when the jail was being built has become outdated and a few months ago stopped working for about five days. Buzzinotti said the jail’s staff used keys to manually lock and unlock doors and operate other functions while the control system — which he described as the “nerve center” of the jail — was not operational.

Commission chairman Mike Baker negotiated a 1 percent price reduction on the new control panel with Pinnacle Integrated Systems, bringing the cost down to $108,551. Two grants of $15,000 each from the Pennsylvania Counties Risk Pool and the Pennsylvania Counties Workers Compensation Trust of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania are expected to lower the price by $30,000. More grants from those two agencies may be available this summer, according to Baker.

On the recommendation of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development and the Burrell Township supervisors, the commissioners modified the township’s Community Development Block Grant programs for 2013, 2014 and 2015, changing the beneficiaries for a waterline extension project in each of those three years.

For the 2013 CDBG and the 2014 CDBG, the beneficiaries were revised from 16 residences along First and Second streets and Spring and Grove avenues, to a total of 35 residences to also include Hill Drive, Palmerton and Marshall Heights roads.

For the 2015 CDBG, the number of beneficiaries was revised from 26 residences to 35 residences. The modification eliminates eight residences along Palmer Road from the CDBG-funded project. Those residences will be extended water service from a DEP-funded project.

There were no changes to the CDBG contract dollar amounts.

The commissioners Wednesday also approved the following board appointments: Roger George to the Farmland Preservation Board; Mark Bertig to the Local Emergency Planning Committee; Joseph Trimarchi, Dr. Jerry Pickering and Jeffrey Cable to the Indiana County Planning Commission; and Norman Boring to the Redevelopment Authority.

The commissioners also voted to retain the law firm of Jones Passodelis to assist county solicitor Mike Clark in defending the county against a suit filed in U.S. District Court for Western Pennsylvania by Lewis Fogle. Fogle was convicted in 1982 of killing Deann “Kathy” Long, who was 15 years old when she died in 1976. After decades of legal petitioning from prison, Fogle was freed in August 2015 after working for six years with the Innocence Project to form a case for his release.

Fogle’s suit claims a wrongful conviction and lists as defendants Gregory Olson, a retired county judge and the district attorney at the time of the trial; William Martin, current president judge and assistant DA in 1982; and seven state police troopers.

In other action the commissioners:

• Appointed James Carmella as temporary solicitor for the county’s board of elections, replacing Clark, who is a candidate this year for judge in the Court of Common Pleas.

• Proclaimed March as “Women’s History Month” and April as “Pennsylvania 811 Safe Digging Month.”