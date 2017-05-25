Indiana County CYS offices moving to Highpointe complex

Indiana County Children and Youth Services is moving to a larger — and more secure — office this summer.

The county commissioners Wednesday approved a sublease agreement between CYS and the CNX Gas Co. for space in the Highpointe Building along Indian Springs Road, White Township. CYS will move into the gas company’s space in that building, probably about July 1, and remain there through the spring of 2019 and perhaps longer if the location works out satisfactorily.

Sarah Ross, CYS director for the past 15 months, said the 6,000 square feet of space her department has now at 350 N. Fourth St., Indiana, is “way, way too small” for her staff of about 50 people and for the caseload they handle. Ross told the commissioners that from 2015 to 2016, Pennsylvania had an average increase in child protective services reports of 5.5 percent, while Indiana County experienced an increase of 26 percent. Overall, Indiana County has seen a statistically significant increase in reporting as well as in cases that have been validated for child abuse, according to Ross.

In the Highpointe Building the CYS staff will have about triple the space it has now, and the new location has furnished office cubicles. It will also provide added security for the staff.

“This will be the first time CYS will have protection services,” commissioner Rodney Ruddock said.

The commissioners in April approved a cooperative agreement between the county sheriff’s department and CYS to have two deputies on duty during business hours at the new CYS office as they are now at the county’s Domestic Relations Department office.

Commission chairman Mike Baker said the commissioners and Ross will look at and evaluate other possible long-term locations for the CYS offices.

The commissioners Wednesday also took the next step in upgrading and modernizing the county’s website. They agreed to advertise for proposals from vendors to design and implement a new web content management system.

“This is a worthy improvement for Indiana County,” a good step in improving communication with the public and increasing the transparency of county government, Ruddock said.

Ruddock and Baker credited commissioner Sherene Hess with advancing the project to the point where proposals and plans will be evaluated.

Hess said a more modern, more interactive county website is not intended to lessen or replace the public’s opportunities to communicate with the commissioners by telephone, email or in person.

The proposals from vendors must be submitted to the commissioners’ office by June 26.

On a related technology item, the commissioners also approved a contract with the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania for cybersecurity services, at a discounted rate of $351 annually.

In recognition of Emergency Medical Services week, the commissioners welcomed several Citizens’ Ambulance Service administrators and paramedics to their meeting. Baker said the commissioners are very aware of the financial struggles that CAS and other EMS companies in Pennsylvania face.

“We, as a community, have an absolute need” to support CAS, Ruddock said.

Robin Maryai, the county’s chief clerk, said the official vote count from the May 16 primary election is continuing.

Candidates in the election who want to file for a recount of votes or claim write-in votes must do so between May 30 and June 2, she said.

And the commissioners reminded the public that the courthouse will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day, and on June 14 for Flag Day.