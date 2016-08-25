INDIANA COUNTY: Efforts underway to attract new jobs

The efforts may not be obvious, and many Indiana County residents may not be aware of it, but a lot of time, work and expertise are being expended to attract new companies and new jobs to Indiana County.

Byron Stauffer, executive director of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, gave that assessment Wednesday at the county commissioners meeting. At several recent commissioners’ meetings, county residents were critical of some economic development strategies in the county. The residents questioned the effectiveness of spending money to develop business and technology parks that some said were remaining unoccupied too long. Others at the meetings said it appeared to them that little or nothing was being done to create more employment opportunities, and that Indiana Borough and White Township benefited most from any job-creation efforts.

The commissioners Wednesday gave Stauffer considerable time to elaborate on what’s being done to put more people into jobs.

“I can assure the people of Indiana County a tremendous amount of work is going into marketing“ business sites in the county, and much of that marketing is being done outside the county, Stauffer said. “We are getting leads,” and this summer outside firms have made visits to Indiana County to inspect sites they may occupy to start or expand companies.

“We have six or eight businesses in negotiations,” discussions about financing and grants for job training, Stauffer said.

At the top of the list of prospective new companies looking at Indiana County are a Canadian firm that would create 68 family-supporting jobs and a New York company that would bring about 75 jobs, Stauffer said.

He responded to comments from some residents who said business and technology parks remain vacant too long.

“Business parks are 20-to-25-year projects,” Stauffer said. Development of the Corporate Campus in White Township began in 1997, and its spaces are now nearly sold out.

The Indiana County Development Corporation in the past couple of years began simultaneous development of the Windy Ridge Business and Technology Park, White Township, and the Joseph Land Development, in Center Township.

Windy Ridge, Stauffer said, is sized to accommodate companies that will employ a total of about 1,000 workers.

“If you don’t have good places for businesses to go, how are you going to compete?” Stauffer asked, and added that pad-ready sites and incentives like temporary tax abatement programs for new companies are needed to remain competitive with other areas of the state.

“Don’t forget, there are other counties out there doing what we are” to attract outside business opportunities, Commissioner Rodney Ruddock told the audience.

County and private agencies are also working collectively to retain and help businesses already in the county.

“We do have a retention program to grow (existing) businesses,” Stauffer said.

Ruddock added that when county officials hear of a local business that is struggling or in danger of closing, “within hours” local agencies are mobilized to help the company and its workers in any way possible.

Ruddock also said county officials are at the mercy of the federal government in funding some job-creation activities, and the commissioners are seeking the help of the county’s state and federal legislative teams to improve the job-creation and business climate, especially as it relates to coal and natural gas production.

“We’re working on your behalf,” Ruddock told the audience.

Responding to a complaint that little is done to promote economic development in rural areas of the county north and east of Indiana, Stauffer said, “Economic development is going to happen where the infrastructure is” — where businesses have ready access to municipal water supplies, natural gas service and highways.

“There’s a lot of work going on behind the scenes,” Stauffer said. “We’re in a low cycle (of the economy), but it will come back. … We have to work together and promote this county as a good place.”

“We have a premier planning department,” Commissioner Sherene Hess said of Stauffer and his staff. “It is looking at the future of our county. Your county government is not the enemy here.”