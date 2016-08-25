INDIANA COUNTY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Indiana Art Association offers the following exhibits of members’ artwork through Nov. 5:

• Ambulatory Building at IRMC, 835 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of award-winning paintings with an abstract, surrealist touch by Matthew Bartus. All works are for sale, and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Urgi Care Facility at IRMC, 875 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of paintings and paper works by Trish Dodson. All pieces are for sale. Pieces can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana: Award-winning photography by Gregory Jones will be on display and all works are for sale. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana: A combination of works by Julieann Knox and Candace Joseph. Most pieces are for sale. Please check in at the church office before viewing works; normal office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Indiana Art Association will present the following classes:

• The Art of Shading in Black and White, with instructor Allen Affolter, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24.

Cost is $30 for members and $50 for nonmembers.

• Impressionist Painting, with instructor Allen Rauch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Cost is $45 for members and $65 for nonmembers.

Participants must register for classes at www.indianapaartassociation.org/classes/ or by calling (724) 762-8411.

The Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, is presenting:

• “Works of Art in Indiana Glass.” The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club, in conjunction with the Historical Society of Indiana County, is showing many glass pieces manufactured by the company most commonly referred to as Indiana Glass.

• “Baseball in Indiana County.” This exhibit features the history of the sport in our community, including information on Ernest native Bernice Gera, the country’s first professional female umpire.

• “Fashion in the 20th Century: Wedding Gowns.” This exhibit, coming soon, features several wedding gowns dating from the mid- to late-20th century, all worn by women of Indiana County on their big day.

• Permanent exhibits, including Indiana County Memorial to the Veterans, Coal Mining in Indiana County, Dr. Evans’ medical equipment, and Harry and Anna White and other Civil War memorabilia acquired through donations by fifth-graders in the Indiana Area School District.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600.

Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

DANCE

The Mountainview Squares Dance Club dances every Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. All modern western square dancers are welcome.

The club offers beginning dancing for anyone who would like to learn to square dance. For more information, call Jan at (724) 459-7434.

The Thunderbolts do A-1 and A-2 square dancing every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. For more information, call Norm at (724) 388-1909.

ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS

Indiana’s annual Summer Concerts in the Park series continues with the final concert Sunday at 5:30 p.m. at Memorial Park in Indiana. This week is the Kids Talent Showcase (for students only). Contact Judy Holliday at (724) 840-7673 to participate. BBQ Burgers from the Brown will be available.

The Indiana County Fair will be Sunday through Saturday at the fairgrounds, Mack Park, White Township. Cost is $8 and includes rides and grandstand events.

The fourth annual Northern Appalachian Folk Festival will offer free live music, exhibits and demonstrations from Sept. 9 to 11 in downtown Indiana. For a full schedule of events, visit northernappfolkfest.org.

Placid Promotions will present the band First Jason, featuring Ari Lehman, the original Jason Voorhees from the horror film “Friday the 13th,” at 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Brown Hotel, Indiana. Area band Post Traumatik will also perform. Cost is $5. Autographs and photo ops will be available.

THEATER

The Indiana Players will present “The Legendary Stardust Boys” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17 and 23 and 24, and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse in downtown Indiana. For tickets or more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

FILM

The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present “The Naked Spur” at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Museum admission: Members, free; adults, $8; seniors, military, students with ID, $7; children 7 to 17, $6; children younger than 7, free. Prices are subject to change.

Movies are included with admission to the museum, which is currently hosting the special exhibit “Selections from Our Collections.”

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call (724) 349-6112 or go to www.jimmy.org.

The museum also has a new exhibit celebrating the 70th anniversary of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The exhibit includes images from the museum’s collection, a new poster by Dark Hills Mansion and email tributes that were received at the museum at the time of Stewart’s death and which specifically reference the film.

The exhibit will run through the end of the year.

OUTDOORS

The Friends of the Parks annual Taste the Four Seasons of a Home Grown Garden: From Planting To Preserving will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Indiana Community Garden at Mack Park.

Join Nicole Dann and Jodie Seybold to tour the four seasons with your taste buds and see what’s happening at the Indiana Community Garden.

Learn key times to plant, pick and preserve while sampling nutritious recipes for a healthy lifestyle. Register by email at icg15701@gmail.com or by calling (724) 463-8636.

The Indiana County Farmers’ Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Eighth and Church streets, Indiana, and from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays on Wayne Avenue across from the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

The market offers a variety of vendors with produce and more.

For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.blogspot.com.

The Blairsville Downtown Farmers Market is open every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the corner of East Market and Morrow streets. In addition to fresh produce, the market features kettle corn, local honey, homemade soaps and candles, homemade crafts, pet items, baked goods, dips, herbs, flower and vegetable plants, homemade pierogies and Italian entrees. Local Scout troops will be there throughout the season selling lemonade and cookies.

Yellow Creek State Park near Penn Run will offer the following programs:

• Happy Hour Hike, 6 p.m. today, Environmental Learning Center. Relax with an evening hike on the Damsite Trail, about 3 to 4 miles, hilly conditions. This is a moderately challenging hike that requires long pants, water, sturdy hiking shoes, bug spray and snacks. Meet at the center, then drive to the trail head. Register by email at limeadows@pa.gov before Aug. 23.

This program is weather dependent.

•“Falcons, Hawks & Eagles, Oh My!,” 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Environmental Learning Center. Do you love birds of prey? Check out this talk on Pennsylvania’s raptors. Check out native hawks, falcons, osprey and eagles, and learn to identify common raptors in the area.

If you need an accommodation to participate in park activities due to a disability, please contact the Pennsylvania Bureau of State Parks: (888) PA-PARKS (voice); (717) 558-2710 (local or international voice); or 711 (AT&T Relay Services). With at least three days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.