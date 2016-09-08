INDIANA COUNTY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Indiana Art Association offers the following exhibits of members’ artwork through Nov. 5:

• Ambulatory Building at IRMC, 835 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of award-winning paintings with an abstract, surrealist touch by Matthew Bartus. All works are for sale, and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Urgi Care Facility at IRMC, 875 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of paintings and paper works by Trish Dodson. All pieces are for sale. Pieces can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana: Award-winning photography by Gregory Jones will be on display and all works are for sale. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana: A combination of works by Julieann Knox and Candace Joseph. Most pieces are for sale. Please check in at the church office before viewing works; normal office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Indiana Art Association will present the following classes:

• The Art of Shading in Black and White, with instructor Allen Affolter, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24.

Cost is $30 for members and $50 for nonmembers.

• Impressionist Painting, with instructor Allen Rauch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Cost is $45 for members and $65 for nonmembers.

Participants must register for classes at www.indianapaartassociation.org/classes/ or by calling (724) 762-8411.

The Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, is presenting:

• “Works of Art in Indiana Glass.” The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club, in conjunction with the Historical Society of Indiana County, is showing many glass pieces manufactured by the company most commonly referred to as Indiana Glass.

• “Baseball in Indiana County.” This exhibit features the history of the sport in our community, including information on Ernest native Bernice Gera, the country’s first professional female umpire.

• “Fashion in the 20th Century: Wedding Gowns.” This exhibit, coming soon, features several wedding gowns dating from the mid- to late-20th century, all worn by women of Indiana County on their big day.

• Permanent exhibits, including Indiana County Memorial to the Veterans, Coal Mining in Indiana County, Dr. Evans’ medical equipment, and Harry and Anna White and other Civil War memorabilia acquired through donations by fifth-graders in the Indiana Area School District.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600.

Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

The University Museum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will open its 2016-17 season Saturday with “Gilded Age to Great War: Milton Bancroft and His Art.”

It will run through Oct. 29. A free public reception is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

DANCE

The Mountainview Square Dance Club dances every Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. All modern western square dancers are welcome.

The club offers beginning dancing for anyone who would like to learn to square dance. For more information, call Jan at (724) 459-7434.

The Thunderbolts do A-1 and A-2 square dancing every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. For more information, call Norm at (724) 388-1909.

The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club’s Dancing Enhancement Committee is sponsoring a monthly dance event at the Indiana Country Club. Enjoy a variety of dance rhythms, from ballroom, swing and Latin to polka, line dancing and more. The events are open to the public. Cost is $10 per person and dress is casual. This month’s event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Sept. 20, with lessons beginning at 8 p.m. It will focus on swing. For more information, visit inddanceclub.wordpress.com or call (724) 463-3753.

ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS

The Indiana Flyers Club, AMA Club 937, is hosting a radio-controlled Fun Fly Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. at the club field, a mile up Snyder Road from South Sixth Street. Spectators are welcome to attend. Bring a lawn chair and expect to see some remarkable flying demos of fixed wing aircraft from Park size to huge, large-scale airplanes. There will likely be some helicopters and drones on site and perhaps a true jet model or two as well. Facilities are available and pizza and drinks will be sold on site during the day. For more information, contact Rob Lute, IFC secretary/treasurer, at (724) 254-9368.

The Ox Hill Fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds, on Route 85 between Plumville and Home. Cost is $8 and includes rides and grandstand events.

The fourth annual Northern Appalachian Folk Festival will offer free live music, exhibits and demonstrations from Friday to Sunday in downtown Indiana. For a full schedule of events, visit northernappfolkfest.org.

Placid Promotions will present the band First Jason, featuring Ari Lehman, the original Jason Voorhees from the horror film “Friday the 13th,” at 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Brown Hotel, Indiana. Area band Post Traumatik will also perform. Cost is $5. Autographs and photo ops will be available.

Hoodlebug Festival will be held Sunday in Homer City from noon to 7 p.m.

A 5K race and walk, duck race, ethnic food and craft vendors, bingo, entertainment and a car cruise are scheduled. A bicycle poker run on the Hoodlebug Trail will begin at 9:30 a.m.; registration starts at 9 a.m. in Floodway Park.

THEATER

The Indiana Players will present “The Legendary Stardust Boys” at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17 and 23 and 24, and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 18 and 25 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse in downtown Indiana. For tickets or more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

FILM

The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present “Shenandoah” at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Other movies for September are as follows:

• Sept. 17, 18: “The Glenn Miller Story”

• Sept. 25, 26: “Rear Window”

Museum admission: Members, free; adults, $8; seniors, military, students with ID, $7; children 7 to 17, $6; children younger than 7, free. Prices are subject to change.

Movies are included with admission to the museum, which is currently hosting the special exhibit “Selections from Our Collections.”

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call (724) 349-6112 or go to www.jimmy.org.

The museum also has a new exhibit celebrating the 70th anniversary of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The exhibit includes images from the museum’s collection, a new poster by Dark Hills Mansion and email tributes that were received at the museum at the time of Stewart’s death and which specifically reference the film.

The exhibit will run through the end of the year.

OUTDOORS

The Friends of the Parks will host the following events:

• Owl Prowl at Blue Spruce Park, 1128 Blue Spruce Road, near Ernest, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lakeside Center. Learn about owls with Lisa Meadows and Ed Patterson, and go in search of the night-flying creatures. Bring a flashlight and dress for the weather.

• Learn about rain gardens, plants, ways to curb flooding and more with an event at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the White Township office, Indian Springs Road. This is a partnership with Friends of the Parks and the Stormwater Education Partnership.

The Indiana County Farmers’ Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Eighth and Church streets, Indiana, and from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays on Wayne Avenue across from the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

The market offers a variety of vendors with produce and more.

For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.blogspot.com.

The Blairsville Downtown Farmers Market is open every Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the corner of East Market and Morrow streets. In addition to fresh produce, the market features kettle corn, local honey, homemade soaps and candles, homemade crafts, pet items, baked goods, dips, herbs, flower and vegetable plants, homemade pierogies and Italian entrees. Local Scout troops will be there throughout the season selling lemonade and cookies.

Yellow Creek State Park near Penn Run will offer the following programs:

• Wounded Warrior Hike: Veteran’s Hike will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 17. Meet at the Environmental Learning Center and enjoy a challenging 3-mile guided hike on the Ridgetop Trail. This special hike is part of the Wounded Warrior series offered through PA State Parks. Wear long pants and bring water, snacks and bug spray. This is for veterans and family members ages 10 and older. Register at limeadows@pa.gov.

• Tree planting: Help park officials plant more than 30 trees from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 17 to improve the habitat of the Day Use Area. Tools and planting demonstrations will be provided. Meet at the Day Use Area near Lakeview Pavilion and register at limeadows@pa.gov.

• Busy Beaver Talk & Hike, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 23, Environmental Learning Center. This event includes a talk on beavers and a walk to view a partial dam and lodge to see the work of nature’s busy engineers. Register at limeadows@pa.gov by Sept. 20.