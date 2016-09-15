INDIANA COUNTY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Indiana Art Association offers the following exhibits of members’ artwork through Nov. 5:

• Ambulatory Building at IRMC, 835 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of award-winning paintings with an abstract, surrealist touch by Matthew Bartus. All works are for sale, and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Urgi Care Facility at IRMC, 875 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of paintings and paper works by Trish Dodson. All pieces are for sale. Pieces can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana: Award-winning photography by Gregory Jones will be on display and all works are for sale. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana: A combination of works by Julieann Knox and Candace Joseph. Most pieces are for sale. Please check in at the church office before viewing works; normal office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Indiana Art Association will present the following classes:

• The Art of Shading in Black and White, with instructor Allen Affolter, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 24.

Cost is $30 for members and $50 for nonmembers.

• Impressionist Painting, with instructor Allen Rauch, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 29. Cost is $45 for members and $65 for nonmembers.

Participants must register for classes at www.indianapaartassociation.org/classes/ or by calling (724) 762-8411.

The Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, is presenting:

• “Works of Art in Indiana Glass.” The Rainbow Diamond Glass Club, in conjunction with the Historical Society of Indiana County, is showing many glass pieces manufactured by the company most commonly referred to as Indiana Glass.

• “Baseball in Indiana County.” This exhibit features the history of the sport in our community, including information on Ernest native Bernice Gera, the country’s first professional female umpire.

• “Fashion in the 20th Century: Wedding Gowns.” This exhibit, coming soon, features several wedding gowns dating from the mid- to late-20th century, all worn by women of Indiana County on their big day.

• Permanent exhibits, including Indiana County Memorial to the Veterans, Coal Mining in Indiana County, Dr. Evans’ medical equipment, and Harry and Anna White and other Civil War memorabilia acquired through donations by fifth-graders in the Indiana Area School District.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600.

Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County will offer a Fall Harvest Ladies Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the historic Clark House in Indiana. Historian Samantha Barna will discuss Victorian-era fashions and accessories. Bring a teacup and the story behind it to share. Space is limited. Cost is $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. To reserve tickets, call (724) 463-9600.

The University Museum at Indiana University of Pennsylvania will offer “Gilded Age to Great War: Milton Bancroft and His Art” through Oct. 29. Museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 2 to 6:30 p.m., Thursday from noon to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

DANCE

The Mountainview Square Dance Club dances every Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. All modern western square dancers are welcome.

The club offers beginning dancing for anyone who would like to learn to square dance. For more information, call Jan at (724) 459-7434.

The Thunderbolts do A-1 and A-2 square dancing every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. For more information, call Norm at (724) 388-1909.

The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club’s Dancing Enhancement Committee is sponsoring a monthly dance event at the Indiana Country Club. Enjoy a variety of dance rhythms, from ballroom, swing and Latin to polka, line dancing and more. The events are open to the public. Cost is $10 per person and dress is casual. This month’s event will be from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, with lessons beginning at 8 p.m. It will focus on swing. For more information, visit inddanceclub.wordpress.com or call (724) 463-3753.

ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS

The Cookport Fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds, along Route 240. There will be contests, rides, live entertainment and more. For more information, visit www.cookportfair.com.

The Indiana PA Chapter of Sweet Adelines International, The Indi-Anna Chorus, will present its annual show “Our Hit Parade” at 2 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Indiana Junior High School, North Fifth Street, Indiana. This year’s show is a throwback to “Your Hit Parade,” a popular radio and television show from 1935 to 1959. The chorus will perform a collection of chart-topping hits from across several decades. It will also feature performances by Young Women in Harmony and special guest quartets Sidekicks and The Sweatermen. Advance tickets are $10 or $12 at the door; tickets for children 12 and younger are free. For advance tickets, call (724) 479-0747.

Placid Promotions will present the band First Jason, featuring Ari Lehman, the original Jason Voorhees from the horror film “Friday the 13th,” at 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at The Brown Hotel, Indiana. Area band Post Traumatik will also perform. Cost is $5. Autographs and photo ops will be available.

THEATER

The Indiana Players will present “The Legendary Stardust Boys” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at the Indiana Playhouse on Philadelphia Street.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students. For tickets or more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

FILM

The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present “The Glenn Miller Story” at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The last movie for September is “Rear Window,” which will be shown Sept. 25 and 26.

Museum admission: Members, free; adults, $8; seniors, military, students with ID, $7; children 7 to 17, $6; children younger than 7, free. Prices are subject to change.

Movies are included with admission to the museum, which is currently hosting the special exhibit “Selections from Our Collections.”

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call (724) 349-6112 or go to www.jimmy.org.

The museum also has a new exhibit celebrating the 70th anniversary of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

The exhibit includes images from the museum’s collection, a new poster by Dark Hills Mansion and email tributes that were received at the museum at the time of Stewart’s death and which specifically reference the film.

The exhibit will run through the end of the year.

Spay & Neuter Indiana Pa Pets will present the movie “The Champions,” a documentary that highlights the rehabilitation of the Vicktory Dogs (pit bulls rescued from Michael Vick’s dogfighting ring) at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater.

This is a fundraiser for SNIPP with a suggested donation of $10. Seating is limited to 50 people.

OUTDOORS

The Friends of the Parks will host the following events:

• “Insects’ Response to Invasive Plants,” 2 p.m. Saturday, Blue Spruce Park Office, near Ernest. An entire ecosystem can be diminished by an invasive plant. Learn about the roles of insects and plants within a broader ecosystem when Ellen Yerger presents her program. The program will conclude with a search for caterpillars and other insects on leaves of native and invasive plants. For more information call (724) 463-8636.

• Learn about rain gardens, plants, ways to curb flooding and more at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 at the White Township office, Indian Springs Road. This is a partnership with Friends of the Parks and the Stormwater Education Partnership.

The Indiana County Farmers’ Market is open from 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays at Eighth and Church streets, Indiana, and from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays on Wayne Avenue across from the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

The market offers a variety of vendors with produce and more.

For more information, visit www.indianafarmmarket.blogspot.com.

Yellow Creek State Park near Penn Run will offer the following programs:

• Wounded Warrior Hike: Veteran’s Hike will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Meet at the Environmental Learning Center and enjoy a challenging 3-mile guided hike on the Ridgetop Trail.

This special hike is part of the Wounded Warrior series offered through PA State Parks.

Wear long pants and bring water, snacks and bug spray.

This is for veterans and family members ages 10 and older.

Register at limeadows@pa.gov.

• Tree planting: Help park officials plant more than 30 trees from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday to improve the habitat of the Day Use Area.

Tools and planting demonstrations will be provided. Meet at the Day Use Area near Lakeview Pavilion and register at limeadows@pa.gov.

• Busy Beaver Talk & Hike, 6:15 p.m. Sept. 23, Environmental Learning Center. This event includes a talk on beavers and a walk to view a partial dam and lodge to see the work of nature’s busy engineers.

Register at limeadows@pa.gov by Tuesday.