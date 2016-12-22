INDIANA COUNTY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Indiana Art Association, in conjunction with the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, presents the annual Open Arts Exhibit at the historical society.

Local artists are displaying work in various medium and experience levels, from oils to mosaics, professional to student. Admire the artwork and select a favorite for the People’s Choice. The exhibit will run through mid-January.

For more information, call (724) 465-9600 or email ichistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600. Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

The Indiana Art Association offers the following exhibits of members’ artwork through Feb. 4:

• Ambulatory Building at IRMC, 835 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of mixed works by Darlene Palmer and Linda Fisher. These pieces are priced at a discount for holiday gift-giving.

• Urgi Care Facility at IRMC, 875 Hospital Road, White Township: “Man’s Best Friend,” a collection of pastel and colored pencil dog portraits. Most works are for sale. Pieces can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana: Works of Julieann Knox. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana: Mosaic artwork by Hilary Greenwald.

Please check in at the church office before viewing works; normal office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, is presenting:

• Stewart Hardware, an exhibit designed as the storefront of iconic Stewart Hardware of Indiana and showcasing the types of items and prices found in the store in the early part of the 20th century.

• 20th Century Fashion in Wedding Gowns, an exhibit devoted to wedding dresses from the 1940s to the 1970s with information on the gowns’ fashionable details for the time period and the individual who wore it.

• Other permanent exhibits, including the history of coal mining, the medical equipment of Dr. Evans and the Indiana Memorial to Veterans.

The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana, is currently hosting the special exhibit “Selections from Our Collections” through the remainder of the year. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. It will close at noon on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve and will be closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day and Jan. 2. For more information, call (724) 349-6112 or go to www.jimmy.org.

DANCE

The Mountainview Square Dance Club dances every Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. All modern western square dancers are welcome. The club offers beginning dancing for anyone who would like to learn to square dance. For more information, call Jan at (724) 459-7434.

The Thunderbolts do A-1 and A-2 square dancing every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. For more information, call Norm at (724) 388-1909.

The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club’s Dancing Enhancement Committee is sponsoring a monthly dance event at the Indiana Country Club. Enjoy a variety of dance rhythms, from ballroom, swing and Latin to polka, line dancing and more. The events are open to the public. Cost is $10 per person and dress is casual. The event March 21 will focus on the hustle.

For more information, visit inddanceclub.wordpress.com or call (724) 463-3753.

THEATER

The Indiana Players will host a Renaissance Dinner Jan. 29 at the Rustic Lodge, White Township.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and entertainment and dinner will follow at 6 p.m.

Cost is $30 for adults and $20 for students. Children younger than 3 can attend for free.

Reservations must be made in advance, and tickets can be purchased online at www.indianaplayers.com under the Performances Tab and Upcoming Shows. Reservations can also be made by contacting John Henry Steelman at (724) 349-3906 or jhsteelman@gmail.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

The WWE is coming to the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex for the first time ever with WWE Live on Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

See WWE United States champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal champion Kevin Owens, as well as Seth Rollins, Rusev, Raw tag team champions The New Day, Raw women’s champion Charlotte, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Sasha Banks, Sin Cara, Cesaro, Sheamus, Bayley and many more.

The lineup is subject to change. Tickets start at $15 and are now on sale.

Tickets are available at www.kovalchickcomplex.com, at the box office or by phone at (800) 514-3849.

The Live on Pratt series in Torretti Auditorium of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex will feature the following shows:

• Caroline Rhea, stand-up comedian and actress, brings a fresh, smart and spontaneous approach to all of her work. Rhea’s television career has taken off since she first starred as Aunt Hilda on The WB sitcom “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.” She starred in Lifetime’s made-for-television movie “Fat Like Me” and was the host of NBC’s “The Biggest Loser.” Rhea will stop by Indiana on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m.

• Classic Albums Live will be performing their Dark Side of the Moon set March 9 at 7:30 p.m. Pink Floyd’s most commercially successful album and one of the best-selling albums worldwide, performed note for note, cut for cut.

Tickets are available online at iuptix.com or at the KCAC box office.