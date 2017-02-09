INDIANA COUNTY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Indiana Art Association offers the following exhibits of members’ artwork through May 7:

• Ambulatory Building at IRMC, 835 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of works by Cheri Widzowski. All works for sale and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Urgi Care Facility at IRMC, 875 Hospital Road, White Township: A unique collection of mixed media collage pieces my Hilary Greenwald. All pieces are for sale. Pieces can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana: Man’s Best Friend, a small collection of dog portraits by Dayas M. Silvis. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana: The works of Trish Dodson, a mixture of acrylic pieces and fiberart pieces. Most pieces are for sale.

Please check in at the church office before viewing works; normal office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, is presenting:

• Stewart Hardware, an exhibit designed as the storefront of iconic Stewart Hardware of Indiana and showcasing the types of items and prices found in the store in the early part of the 20th century.

• 20th Century Fashion in Wedding Gowns, an exhibit devoted to wedding dresses from the 1940s to the 1970s with information on the gowns’ fashionable details for the time period and the individual who wore it.

• Other permanent exhibits, including the history of coal mining, the medical equipment of Dr. Evans and the Indiana Memorial to Veterans.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600. Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present Hsiao Busch’s “Metamorphosis”through March 6, with a public opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday to benefit the Women’s Imaging Center at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Hsaio, from Taiwan, works mainly in watercolors and oils and is inspired by random objects and landscapes from daily life.

“Here Is for Dreaming: Vanessa German” will be on exhibit from today to March 9 in Kipp Gallery at Sprowls Hall on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. Poet, performer, photographer and sculptor, German creates works that explore the power of transformation and healing. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

The University Museum at IUP will offer “Frank Mason: A Passion for Painting”through March 11. A free public reception is set for Saturday from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The University Museum is on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Regular museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 2-6:30 p.m.; Thursday noon-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday noon-4 p.m.

The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

For more information on this and other related events or to schedule a tour, please contact Leslie Kluchurosky at leslie.kluchurosky@iup.edu or (724) 357-2397 or Visit the Museum website at iup.edu/museum.

FILM

The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present the following movies in February:

• Saturday and Sunday, “Anatomy of a Murder,” starring Stewart, Ben Gazzara and Kathryn Grant. Stewart towers over all as a witty, easygoing but cagy defense lawyer in a long, exciting courtroom drama.

• Feb. 18 and 19, “The FBI Story,” starring Stewart, Vera Miles and Murray Hamilton. A dedicated FBI agent recalls the agency’s battles against the Klan, organized crime and communist spies.

• Feb. 25 and 26, “The Mountain Road,” starring Stewart, Lisa Lu and James Best. A U.S. Army Major is tasked with destroying bridges and roads useful to the enemy during World War II.

Movies are shown at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Museum admission: Members, free; adults, $8; seniors, military, students with ID, $7; children 7 to 17, $6; children younger than 7, free.

Prices are subject to change.

Movies are included with admission to the museum.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call (724) 349-6112 or go to www.jimmy.org.

DANCE

The Mountainview Square Dance Club dances every Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. All modern western square dancers are welcome. The club offers beginning dancing for anyone who would like to learn to square dance. For more information, call Jan at (724) 459-7434.

The Thunderbolts do A-1 and A-2 square dancing every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. For more information, call Norm at (724) 388-1909.

The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club’s Dancing Enhancement Committee is sponsoring a monthly dance event at the Indiana Country Club. Enjoy a variety of dance rhythms, from ballroom, swing and Latin to polka, line dancing and more. The events are open to the public. Cost is $10 per person and dress is casual. The event March 21 will focus on the hustle. For more information, visit inddanceclub.wordpress.com or call (724) 463-3753.

THEATER

The Indiana Players will perform “The Diary of Anne Frank” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from history as a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit and determination. For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Live on Pratt series in Torretti Auditorium of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex will feature the following shows:

• Classic Albums Live will be performing their Dark Side of the Moon set March 9 at 7:30 p.m. Pink Floyd’s most commercially successful album and one of the best-selling albums worldwide, performed note for note, cut for cut.

Tickets are available online at iuptix.com or at the KCAC box office.

“Taj Express: The Bollywood Musical Revue” begins at 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center.

Direct from Film-City, Mumbai, India, Taj Express is a “dance romance” that combines music, dance and film into one performance.

The Lively Arts at IUP will present the following:

• The Harlem Quartet will perform from 8 to 10 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Gorell Recital Hall on the second floor of Sutton Hall at IUP. The quartet, founded in 2006, shows diversity in music ranging from classical and jazz compositions to works by minority composers.

• “The Electriad” will be performed at 8 p.m. Feb. 21 to 25 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Waller Mainstage Theater, IUP Performing Arts Center. Adapted and devised by IUP Department of Theater and Dance’s Carrie J. Cole and the members of the ensemble, “The Electriad” explores the consequences of war.

• “The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace” by Welsh composer Karl Jenkins, will be presented from 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 26 at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center.

The piece was commissioned by the Royal Armouries Museum for the Millennium celebrations marking the museum’s move from London to Leeds.

For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts.

Country music singer Lee Ann Womack is set to perform at 8 p.m. April 20 in the Toretti Auditorium of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

Her 2000 single “I Hope You Dance” was a major crossover hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart and the Top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her signature song.

Tickets are on sale at iuptix.com.

OUTDOORS

A “Chili Walk to Warm Up the Winter Blues” will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Blue Spruce Park’s Lakeside Center. Ed Patterson will host this kickoff event for the Indiana County Walking Decathlon. After the winter walk, warm up with a cup of chili. Those in attendance will be able to earn their first stamp toward prizes. For complete information on all the Walking Decathlon programs, contact Barb Hauge at bhauge@upstreetarchitects.com or call (724) 422-1749.

“Soil, Seeds, Lights … Action! — Revisited” by Jim Rogers will be presented at 1 p.m. March 4 in the meeting room of the Courthouse Annex, 827 Water St., Indiana. Starting your own garden seedlings is fun for the entire family. Choose the varieties of fruits and vegetables from the hundreds that are available today and learn sources, techniques, and tips on the equipment needed to grow healthy garden seedlings.