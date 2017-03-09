INDIANA COUNTY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Indiana Art Association offers the following exhibits of members’ artwork through May 7:

• Ambulatory Building at IRMC, 835 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of works by Cheri Widzowski. All works for sale and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Urgi Care Facility at IRMC, 875 Hospital Road, White Township: A unique collection of mixed media collage pieces by Hilary Greenwald. All pieces are for sale. Pieces can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana: Man’s Best Friend, a small collection of dog portraits by Dayas M. Silvis. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana: The works of Trish Dodson, a mixture of acrylic pieces and fiberart pieces. Most pieces are for sale.

Please check in at the church office before viewing works; normal office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, is presenting:

• Stewart Hardware, an exhibit designed as the storefront of iconic Stewart Hardware of Indiana and showcasing the types of items and prices found in the store in the early part of the 20th century.

• 20th Century Fashion in Wedding Gowns, an exhibit devoted to wedding dresses from the 1940s to the 1970s with information on the gowns’ fashionable details for the time period and the individual who wore it.

• Other permanent exhibits, including the history of coal mining, the medical equipment of Dr. Evans and the Indiana Memorial to Veterans.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600. Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present the IHS Talent Senior Art Show to April 3. A public reception is set for Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The University Museum at IUP will offer “Frank Mason: A Passion for Painting” through Saturday. The University Museum is on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Regular museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday 2-6:30 p.m.; Thursday noon-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday noon-4 p.m.

The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Visit the museum website at iup.edu/museum.

FILM

The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present the following movies this weekend:

• A special showing of “An American Tale: Fievel Goes West,” noon Saturday. This pleasant animated feature follows immigrant Fievel the mouse and his family on a trek to the American West. Voices of Jimmy Stewart, Dom DeLuise and Amy Irving. Admission is free, and children must be accompanied by an adult.

• “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” starring Stewart, Vera Miles and John Wayne, at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. Tenderfoot lawyer Stewart helps civilize the West, but needs help from he-man Wayne to do so.

Other movies for March are:

• “Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation,” March 18 and 19. Mr. Hobbs wants to spend a quiet holiday at the beach, but his wife has invited all their family to stay with them. Starring Stewart, Maureen O’Hara and Fabian.

• “How the West Was Won,” March 25 and 26, starring Stewart, Debbie Reynolds, George Peppard. Blockbuster epic about three generations of Western pioneers.

Movies are shown at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays unless otherwise noted. Museum admission: Members, free; adults, $8; seniors, military, students with ID, $7; children 7 to 17, $6; children younger than 7, free. Prices are subject to change. Movies are included with admission to the museum. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call (724) 349-6112 or go to www.jimmy.org.

DANCE

The Mountainview Square Dance Club dances every Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. All modern western square dancers are welcome. The club offers beginning dancing for anyone who would like to learn to square dance. For more information, call Jan at (724) 459-7434.

The Thunderbolts do A-1 and A-2 square dancing every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. For more information, call Norm at (724) 388-1909.

The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club’s Dancing Enhancement Committee is sponsoring a monthly dance event at the Indiana Country Club. Enjoy a variety of dance rhythms, from ballroom, swing and Latin to polka, line dancing and more. The events are open to the public. Cost is $10 per person and dress is casual. The event March 21 will focus on the hustle. For more information, visit inddanceclub.wordpress.com or call (724) 463-3753.

THEATER

The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. March 17, 18, 24 and 25 and 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26 at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This humorous confection is divided into four parts. In “Visitor from New York,” Hannah, a magazine writer, is joined by her ex-husband, with the question being with whom should their daughter spend the next six months? The banter flies fast and furious but Hannah’s well-wrought artifice crumbles as her fears take hold.

“The Visitor from Philadelphia” is a wife who arrives at the suite, catching her husband “en flagrante delicto” with a drunken hooker.

“Visitors from London” brings a British star as an Academy Award nominee. Diana returns from the ceremony empty-handed to husband Sidney, whose homosexuality will be no comfort tonight.

“The Visitors from Chicago” are two couples ending a disastrous vacation they should not have shared. It’s Neil Simon at his most humane, compassionate best.

For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

Punxsutawney Theatre Arts Guild launches its 42nd season with the side splitting comedy, “Southern Fried Funeral.” Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday with a matinee at 2 p.m. Sunday at the auditorium of the Punxsutawney Area Middle School. Tickets are sold at the door. Funerals bring out the worst, the best and the funniest in people, and the Fryes are no exception. This is a big-hearted comedy about family— Southern style. For more information, call director Terry Fye at (814) 938-6928.

Marion Center Area High School students will present the musical “Back to the ’80s ... The Totally Awesome Musical!” on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. There will also be a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Tickets are $7 and are on sale at the high school in advance, and at the door the night of the show.

Indiana Area Junior High School drama club will present “The Nifty Fifties” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the junior high. Tickets are $5, and children younger than 4 are free with a paying adult. Members of the classes of 1950 to 1959 are invited to be the guests of the drama club.

Indiana Area Senior High School drama club will present “The Sound of Music” at 7:30 p.m. March 17 and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the high school.

“Anne of Green Gables” will be performed by students of Learning Tree Homeschool Fellowship at 3 p.m. April 23 and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 24 at Saving Grace Church, 921 Hospital Road, White Township. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Lively Arts at IUP will present the following:

• “42nd Street” will be performed at 8 p.m. March 30 at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. Direct from Broadway and the quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, “42nd Street” is the song and dance fable of an American Dream story and includes some of the greatest songs ever written. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts/.

The Celtic Concert: Kilronan will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Indiana Free Library, 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the library with an evening of traditional Celtic music featuring Carl Rahkonen on violin and Dan Murphy on guitar. For more information, call (724) 465-8841 or visit indianafreelibrary.org.

The Blairsville Underground Railroad presents “Showtime” at 7 p.m. March 25 at the Blairsville High School Auditorium, Burrell Township. There will be stellar performers, musicians and comedy. For more information, call (724) 459-5779.

Celtic Women will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. March 30 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township. For more information, visit www.kovachickcomplex.com or call (800) 514-3849.

Country music singer Lee Ann Womack is set to perform at 8 p.m. April 20 in the Toretti Auditorium of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

Her 2000 single “I Hope You Dance” was a major crossover hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart and the Top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her signature song.

Tickets are on sale at iuptix.com.

OUTDOORS

Friends of the Parks invites you to the following programs:

• “How to Prune Your Fruit Trees and Shrubs,” Indiana Community Garden at Mack Park at 11 a.m. Saturday. Dick Farabaugh and Charlie Venturella will demonstrate pruning techniques and proper use of pruning tools. Bring your tools for some hands-on experience. Register by calling (724) 463-8636.

• “Maple Sugaring at Kinter Farm,” 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Come to the farm and see and learn all about maple sugaring. This program is fun and educational for the entire family. It will be held at the Kinter Farm on Musser Road. Call (724) 463-8636 for directions.