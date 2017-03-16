INDIANA COUNTY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Indiana Art Association offers the following exhibits of members’ artwork through May 7:

• Ambulatory Building at IRMC, 835 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of works by Cheri Widzowski. All works are for sale and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Urgi Care Facility at IRMC, 875 Hospital Road, White Township: A unique collection of mixed media collage pieces by Hilary Greenwald. All pieces are for sale. Pieces can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana: Man’s Best Friend, a small collection of dog portraits by Dayas M. Silvis. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana: The works of Trish Dodson, a mixture of acrylic pieces and fiberart pieces. Most pieces are for sale.

Please check in at the church office before viewing works; normal office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, is presenting:

• Stewart Hardware, an exhibit designed as the storefront of iconic Stewart Hardware of Indiana and showcasing the types of items and prices found in the store in the early part of the 20th century.

• 20th Century Fashion in Wedding Gowns, an exhibit devoted to wedding dresses from the 1940s to the 1970s with information on the gowns’ fashionable details for the time period and the individual who wore it.

• Other permanent exhibits, including the history of coal mining, the medical equipment of Dr. Evans and the Indiana Memorial to Veterans.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600. Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present the IHS Talent Senior Art Show to April 3.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The University Museum at IUP will offer“2017 MFA Thesis Exhibitions” from March 25 to April 27. The University Museum is on the first floor of Sutton Hall. Regular museum hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 2-6:30 p.m.; Thursday noon-7:30 p.m.; and Saturday noon-4 p.m.

The museum is closed on Sundays and Mondays.

Visit the museum website at iup.edu/museum.

FILM

The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present “Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation,” Saturday and Sunday. Mr. Hobbs wants to spend a quiet holiday at the beach, but his wife has invited all their family to stay with them. Starring Stewart, Maureen O’Hara and Fabian.

The remaining movie for March is“How the West Was Won,” March 25 and 26, starring Stewart, Debbie Reynolds and George Peppard. A blockbuster epic about three generations of Western pioneers.

Movies for April are as follows:

• April 1, 2: “Take Her She’s Mine,” starring Stewart, Sandra Dee and Audrey Meadows. Family comedy with Stewart as the harried father of wild teenage daughter.

• April 8, 9: “Cheyenne Autumn,” starring Stewart, Carroll Baker and Edward G. Robinson. Sprawling story about a Cheyenne Indian tribe and their eventful journey back to their original settlement after being relocated by the government.

• April 15, “Dear Bridgitte,” starring Stewart, Brigitte Bardot and Glynis Johns. Professor Leaf (Stewart), an absent-minded poet with a prejudice against the sciences, is forced to face the fact that his son is a math prodigy with little artistic talent of his own.

• April 22, 23, “Shenandoah,” starring Stewart, Katherine Ross and Doug McClure. Rousing, well-acted saga of Virginia widower indifferent to the War between the States until his family is involved.

• April 29, 30, “The Flight of the Phoenix,” starring Stewart, Richard Attenborough and Robert Aldrich. Stewart stars as the captain of a plane that has crashed in the desert and must be fixed on the double before all crew members die.

Movies are shown at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays unless otherwise noted.

Museum admission: Members, free; adults, $8; seniors, military, students with ID, $7; children 7 to 17, $6; children younger than 7, free.

Prices are subject to change.

Movies are included with admission to the museum.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call (724) 349-6112 or go to www.jimmy.org.

DANCE

The Mountainview Square Dance Club dances every Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. All modern western square dancers are welcome.

The club offers beginning dancing for anyone who would like to learn to square dance. For more information, call Jan at (724) 459-7434.

The Thunderbolts do A-1 and A-2 square dancing every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. For more information, call Norm at (724) 388-1909.

The Indiana Ballroom Dance Club’s Dancing Enhancement Committee is sponsoring a monthly dance event at the Indiana Country Club. Enjoy a variety of dance rhythms, from ballroom, swing and Latin to polka, line dancing and more. The events are open to the public. Cost is $10 per person and dress is casual. The event Tuesday will focus on the hustle.

For more information, visit inddanceclub.wordpress.com or call (724) 463-3753.

THEATER

The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and March 24 and 25 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 26 at 725 Philadelphia St., Indiana. This humorous confection is divided into four parts. In “Visitor from New York,” Hannah, a magazine writer, is joined by her ex-husband, with the question being with whom should their daughter spend the next six months? The banter flies fast and furious but Hannah’s well-wrought artifice crumbles as her fear take hold.

“The Visitor from Philadelphia” is a wife who arrives at the suite, catching her husband “en flagrante delicto” with a drunken hooker.

“Visitors from London” brings a British star as an Academy Award nominee. Diana returns from the ceremony empty-handed to husband Sidney, whose homosexuality will be no comfort tonight.

“The Visitors from Chicago” are two couples ending a disastrous vacation they should not have shared. It’s Neil Simon at his most humane, compassionate best.

For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

Indiana Area Senior High School drama club will present “The Sound of Music” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 1:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the high school.

Blairsville High School’s Music Theater Department will present “Thoroughly Modern Millie” at 7 p.m. April 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. April 9 at the Blairsville Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $8 and available from 5 to 8 p.m. March 27 through 31 and April 3 to 6 in the BHS auditorium, or at the door one hour prior to curtain.

“Anne of Green Gables” will be performed by students of Learning Tree Homeschool Fellowship at 3 p.m. April 23 and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. April 24 at Saving Grace Church, 921 Hospital Road, White Township. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Lively Arts at IUP will present the following:

• “42nd “Street” will be performed at 8 p.m. March 30 at Fisher Auditorium, IUP Performing Arts Center. Direct from Broadway and the quintessential backstage musical comedy classic, “42nd Street” is the song and dance fable of an American Dream story and includes some of the greatest songs ever written. For more information, visit www.iup.edu/livelyarts/.

The Blairsville Underground Railroad presents “Showtime” at 7 p.m. March 25 at the Blairsville High School Auditorium, Burrell Township. There will be stellar performers, musicians and comedy. For more information, call (724) 459-5779.

Celtic Women will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. March 30 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex, 711 Pratt Drive, White Township. For more information, visit www.kovachickcomplex.com or call (800) 514-3849.

Country music singer Lee Ann Womack is set to perform at 8 p.m. April 20 in the Toretti Auditorium of the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.

Her 2000 single “I Hope You Dance” was a major crossover hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Country Chart and the Top 15 of the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her signature song.

Tickets are on sale at iuptix.com.

Country artist Josh Turner will perform at the KCAC at 7 p.m. May 6. Tickets start at $28 and can be purchased at iuptix.com, by phone at (800) 514-3849 or at the KCAC box office at 711 Pratt Drive, White Township.

OUTDOORS

Yellow Creek State Park will present the following programs:

• Spring Bird Hike with Todd Bird Club, 8 a.m. March 25. Tired of being stuck inside? Come join the Todd Bird Club as they look for migrating ducks and geese on Yellow Creek Lake. The wide variety of birds makes this one of the top five birding destinations in the state. Meet at the park office and drive to several locations around the lake for short walks. Binoculars and guide books are available to use. Dress for the weather. Recommended for those ages 8 and older.

• Trail Work Day, April 1, 10 a.m. to midafternoon. We have one of the most extensive trail systems in Pennsylvania State Parks that are maintained by volunteers. Come join the annual “Spring Thaw” trail work day. Please bring gloves, hydration, light snacks and your favorite trail tool. Trail tools can include: a rake, shovel, rock bar, etc. Dress appropriately and prepare to get dirty. Also, bring your bike if you would like to ride afterward.

Any questions, please call Aaron at (724) 910-9670. Meet in Day Use Area at Ridge Top Trail next to Mountain Bike Kiosk.