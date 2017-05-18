INDIANA COUNTY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Indiana Art Association offers the following exhibits of members’ artwork through Aug. 5:

• Ambulatory Building at IRMC, 835 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of works by J.D. Varner and Ya-Huei Chen. All works are for sale and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Urgi Care Facility at IRMC, 875 Hospital Road, White Township: Photography of J.D. Varner. All pieces are for sale. Pieces can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana: Bobbie Avery’s photography. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana: A mixture of artwork and photography with a spring theme. Most pieces are for sale.

Please check in at the church office before viewing works; normal office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Indiana Art Association holds an open studio from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Use the back entrance as the front locks at 6 p.m. A donation to IAA of $2 to $5 is appreciated but not necessary. This is open to the public. Bring your art project and supplies, and create along with others in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

The Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, is presenting:

• Stewart Hardware, an exhibit designed as the storefront of the iconic Stewart Hardware of Indiana and showcasing the types of items and prices found in the store in the early part of the 20th century.

• Other permanent exhibits, including the history of coal mining, the medical equipment of Dr. Evans and the Indiana Memorial to Veterans. Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600. Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

The Indiana County Historical Society will present the following events:

• A field trip to two historic buildings on campus at IUP. On Saturday, Dr. Charles Cashdollar, a retired professor and author of an upcoming history of the university, will guide participants on a walking tour of Sutton Hall and Breezedale Mansion. Meet at 10 a.m. at the historical society parking to carpool, or arrive at Sutton Hall by 10:15 a.m. if driving. Admission is free.

• Indiana County-opoly Tournament, noon to 3 p.m., June 3 at the historical society. Try your hand at real estate and beat you competitors to Indiana County’s prime landmarks in the tournament. Prizes awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners. Minimum age of 15 to play. Tickets are $10, with a discounted rate for signing up a group of six.

For more information, call (724) 463-9600 or email ichistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present Oil and Canvas Moves — Mandi Moerland, through June 5.

The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar, at 732 Philadelphia St. in downtown Indiana, is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gallery is closed on Sundays.

FILM

The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present “The Cheyenne Social Club,” starring Stewart, Shirley Jones and Henry Fonda on Sunday. In 1870 Texas, John O’Hanlan (Stewart), an itinerant cowboy, receives a letter notifying him that he has inherited a business establishment called the Cheyenne Social Club in Cheyenne, Wyo.

This will not be shown on Saturday due to celebration of Stewart’s birthday.

“The Glenn Miller Story” will be shown May 27 and 28. Starring Stewart, June Allyson and Harry Morgan, the movie is an account of the popular band leader, portrayed by Stewart.

Movies are shown at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays unless otherwise noted.

Museum admission: Members, free; adults, $8; seniors, military, students with ID, $7; children 7 to 17, $6; children younger than 7, free. Prices are subject to change.

Movies are included with admission to the museum.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call (724) 349-6112 or go to www.jimmy.org.

Happy Birthday Mr. Stewart will celebrate what would have been Stewart’s 109th birthday on Saturday. The public is invited to events from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., including music by the Sweet Adelines, a viewing of the new DVD “Jimmy Stewart: Always Remember: Be Nice to People,” and the Jimmy Stewart-Bill Neff Magic Show Tribute with Michaelangelo, master magician. For more information, visit www.jimmy.org.

DANCE

The Mountainview Square Dance Club dances every Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. All modern western square dancers are welcome. The club offers beginning dancing for anyone who would like to learn to square dance. For more information, call Jan at (724) 459-7434.

The Thunderbolts do A-1 and A-2 square dancing every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. For more information, call Norm at (724) 388-1909.

THEATER

The Indiana Players will present their Eighth Annual One-Act Festival at 7:30 p.m. June 8, 9 and 10 and 2:30 p.m. June 11 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse.

For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz & Blues Festival is set for May 27. The free, outdoor, one-day festival will present a full afternoon and evening of jazz and blues performances in IRMC Park, in downtown Indiana. The festival kicks off at 10 a.m., with the schedule as follows:

• 10-10:30 a.m.: Dad Band

• 10:30-11 a.m.: United High School

• 11-11:30 a.m.: Marion Center High School

• 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Westsylvania High School All-Star Combo

• 12:15-1:15 p.m.: The Jazz Trip

• 1:15-1:30 p.m.: 7th Street Stompers

• 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Nevin Saylor Big Band

• 2:30-2:45 p.m.: 7th Street Stompers

• 2:45-4 p.m.: Reggie Watkins and the Steeltown Horns

• 3:15-4:15 p.m.: Next Gen Jazz Clinic with Mark Shilansky

• 4:15-5:30 p.m.: Steve Blum and the Molecular Organ Trio

• 5:45-7 p.m.: Mark Shilansky and Join the Club

• 7:30-9 p.m.: Joanna Connor

Summer Concert Series ’17 will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the River’s Edge Stage, Saltsburg. Performing will be Black Hotel, Gashouse Annie and Doppler Affect. Lawn seating is available. Bring a blanket or chair. For more information, go to www.visitsaltsburg.com.

OUTDOORS

May Mart will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the White Township Recreation Complex, East Pike.

The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will open for the season on June 3. It will run from June to October. On Saturdays, the market is from 9 a.m. to noon at Eighth and Church streets, Indiana. On Wednesdays, the market is from 3 to 5 p.m. across from the KCAC on Wayne Avenue in White Township.