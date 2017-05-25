INDIANA COUNTY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER

Every Thursday, get the Gazette's complete listing of concerts, films, theater, music, dance and other performing arts. It's all one click away in the entertainment center.

ART/MUSEUM EXHIBITS

The Indiana Art Association offers the following exhibits of members’ artwork through Aug. 5:

• Ambulatory Building at IRMC, 835 Hospital Road, White Township: A collection of works by JD Varner and Ya-Huei Chen. All works are for sale and can be viewed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

• Urgi Care Facility at IRMC, 875 Hospital Road, White Township: Photography of JD Varner. All pieces are for sale. Pieces can be viewed Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana: Bobbie Avery’s photography. Gallery hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Calvary Presbyterian Church, 695 School St., Indiana: A mixture of artwork and photography with a spring theme. Most pieces are for sale.

Please check in at the church office before viewing works; normal office hours are 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Indiana Art Association holds an open studio from 7 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. Use the back entrance as the front locks at 6 p.m. A donation to IAA of $2 to $5 is appreciated but not necessary. This is open to the public. Bring your art project and supplies, and create along with others in a relaxed, no-pressure environment.

The Indiana County Historical Museum, 621 Wayne Ave., Indiana, is presenting:

• Stewart Hardware, an exhibit designed as the storefront of iconic Stewart Hardware of Indiana and showcasing the types of items and prices found in the store in the early part of the 20th century.

• Other permanent exhibits, including the history of coal mining, the medical equipment of Dr. Evans and the Indiana Memorial to Veterans.

Museum hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; closed Sundays and Mondays. For information, call (724) 463-9600.

Visit the website at www.hgsic.com.

The Indiana County Historical Society will present the Indiana County-opoly Tournament, noon to 3 p.m. June 3 at the historical society.

Try your hand at real estate and beat your competitors to Indiana County’s prime landmarks in our tournament. Prizes awarded to first-, second- and third-place winners. Minimum age of 15 to play. Tickets are $10, with a discounted rate for signing up a group of six.

For more information, call (724) 463-9600 or email ichistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

The Artists Hand Gallery, 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present Oil and Canvas Moves — Mandi Moerland, through June 5.

The Artists Hand Gallery and Espresso Bar, at 732 Philadelphia St. in downtown Indiana, is open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The gallery is closed on Sundays.

FILM

The Jimmy Stewart Museum, 835 Philadelphia St., Indiana, will present “The Glenn Miller Story,” starring Stewart, June Allyson and Harry Morgan. Stewart is convincingly cast as the popular bandleader in this sentimental account of his life.

Movies are shown at 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays unless otherwise noted.

Museum admission: Members, free; adults, $8; seniors, military, students with ID, $7; children 7 to 17, $6; children younger than 7, free.

Prices are subject to change.

Movies are included with admission to the museum.

Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information, call (724) 349-6112 or go to www.jimmy.org.

DANCE

The Mountainview Square Dance Club dances every Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. All modern western square dancers are welcome. The club offers beginning dancing for anyone who would like to learn to square dance. For more information, call Jan at (724) 459-7434.

The Thunderbolts do A-1 and A-2 square dancing every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Blairsville High School cafeteria. For more information, call Norm at (724) 388-1909.

THEATER

The Indiana Players will present their Eighth Annual One-Act Festival at 7:30 p.m. June 1, 2 and 3 and 2:30 p.m. June 4 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.

There is a wide variety of plays on display, from a man dealing with life’s disasters with surprising equanimity to a couple of young women learning (or trying to learn) how to be more assertive and everything in between. Several of these plays have never been performed before, so this is your opportunity to attend a world premiere.

It is recommended to reserve tickets in advance.

For more information or tickets, visit www.indianaplayers.com or call the theater at (724) 464-0725.

ENTERTAINMENT

The Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz & Blues Festival is set for Saturday. The free, outdoor, one-day festival will present a full afternoon and evening of jazz and blues performances in IRMC Park, in downtown Indiana. The festival kicks off at 10 a.m., with the schedule as follows:

• 10-10:30 a.m.: Dad Band

• 10:30-11 a.m.: United High School

• 11-11:30 a.m.: Marion Center High School

• 11:30 a.m. to noon: Westsylvania High School All-Star Combo

• 12:15-1:15 p.m.: The Jazz Trip

• 1:15-1:30 p.m.: 7th Street Stompers

• 1:30-2:30 p.m.: Nevin Saylor Big Band

• 2:30-2:45 p.m.: 7th Street Stompers

• 2:45-4 p.m.: Reggie Watkins and the Steeltown Horns

• 3:15-4:15 p.m.: Next Gen Jazz Clinic with Mark Shilansky

• 4:15-5:30 p.m.: Steve Blum and the Molecular Organ Trio

• 5:45-7 p.m.: Mark Shilansky and Join the Club

• 7:30-9 p.m.: Joanna Connor

The Jukehouse Bombers will hold a CD release party for their new album “Death or Glory” at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Brown Hotel following the Westsylvania Jazz & Blues Festival. BYOB.

Grist for the Mill will perform from 6 to 8 p.m. June 2 at The Artists Hand Gallery. BYOB is strongly encouraged, and the espresso bar will also be open. In addition, Al Craigie, of Grist for the Mill, will teach a class on the guitar from 6 to 8 p.m. June 23.

The Star Spangled Celebration charity event is set for noon to 10 p.m. July 2 at Mack Park, White Township. There will be food vendors, crafters, a Veterans’ Salute and live music. Fireworks will end the evening at 9:45 p.m. For more information, visit www.starspangledcelebration.com.

OUTDOORS

The Indiana County Farmers’ Market will open for the season on June 3. It will run to October. On Saturdays, the market is from 9 a.m. to noon at Eighth and Church streets, Indiana.

On Wednesdays, the market is from 3 to 5 p.m. across from the KCAC on Wayne Avenue in White Township.