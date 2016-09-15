INDIANA COUNTY: Grant Township keeps up well fight

The Grant Township supervisors are looking for support from the Indiana County commissioners in the township’s efforts to block injection wells in the township.

Township supervisors Stacy Long and Jon Perry said Wednesday they would appreciate the commissioners extending a resolution passed last year opposing injection wells and enacting “something with more teeth,” something that would be more “usable in court.”

In 2014, Grant Township enacted a Community Bill of Rights ordinance drafted with assistance from the Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund. The ordinance prohibited Pennsylvania General Energy Company from creating an injection well in an exhausted natural gas well near East Run for the disposal of hydraulic fracking waste from natural gas and oil drilling, on the contention that such a well would be a violation of the community’s rights.

Within weeks of the ordinance being enacted, PGE sued the township in federal court. PGE claimed the township was violating the corporation’s constitutional rights and lacked the authority to ban the well.

In October 2015, a federal judge stripped out parts of the township’s ordinance. But three weeks later, the residents of Grant Township reinstated those provisions by voting to enact a home rule charter.

Long said Wednesday at the commissioners’ meeting the litigation is still unresolved and no further action is expected until January.

The commissioners’ resolution passed in March 2015 urges state and federal environmental agencies to reject permits for disposing fracking waste in underground injection wells in Indiana County.

The commissioners’ resolution noted that many municipalities in the county are not serviced by public water supplies and rely exclusively on groundwater sources, and that the county “as a coal region is host to (an) abundant subsurface web of caverns which if directly used as injection wells could threaten aquifers as potable water sources.”

Also Wednesday, on the recommendation of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, the commissioners agreed to enter into a Transportation Alternatives Program Federal Aid Reimbursement Grant for preliminary engineering and final design phases of a pedestrian and bicycling bridge over Route 22 in Burrell Township. The resolution approved by the commissioners commits $290,000 in grant funds to Indiana County by the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission for design and engineering of a bridge that would connect the north and south sides of Route 22 near WyoTech, the Interchange Center and the Park and Ride lot.

The bridge would also connect the Hoodlebug Trail in the Blairsville area and provide for greater pedestrian safety for WyoTech students and others crossing Route 22.

No county general fund dollars would be involved. The awarded grant money would be only for design and engineering.

“We know there’s still some heavy lifting to do” to raise private money for construction of the bridge, commission Chairman Mike Baker said.

The commissioners also approved a grant agreement, with conditions, to receive $980,000 from the state’s Multimodal Transportation Fund. Byron Stauffer, executive director of the county’s planning office, said $280,000 of the grant would be combined with matching funds for pre-construction work on a proposed extension of the Hoodlebug Trail across the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus and Indiana Borough and on to the White Township Recreation Complex.

Stauffer said that under a second set of activities, the other $700,000 of the grant would be added to matching funds for help pay for priority transportation projects in the county’s municipalities.

Some of the many questions asked at recent commissioners’ meetings about economic development and job creation in Indiana County will be answered when the Center for Economic Operation’s quarterly newsletter is inserted with Tuesday’s Indiana Gazette.

Stauffer said articles and items in the newsletter will explain how economic development is delivered in Indiana County and describe which agencies are doing what. It will also include an update on the county’s business and technology parks and will highlight some recent successes in efforts to recruit new companies to the county and create new employment opportunities.

And the commissioners Wednesday appointed Katherine Monko, representing the Armstrong-Indiana Intermediate Unit 28, to the Workforce Investment Board.