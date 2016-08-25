INDIANA COUNTY: Plans for Challenger revisited

Indiana County is getting another chance to land a Challenger Learning Center, one of the franchised facilities that promote science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills through space exploration themes.

Starting about four years ago, a Challenger Learning Center was proposed for the campus of the Indiana County Technology Center, but that effort stalled. Now, one may land on the grounds of the ARIN IU-28 headquarters along Route 422 in White Township.

On the recommendation of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development, the Indiana County commissioners Wednesday agreed to submit a full grant application to the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program for $3,365,000 to cover eligible costs associated with the development of a 16,000-square-foot facility at the ARIN-IU headquarters. If the grant is awarded and the learning center is built there, it would be the only Challenger Learning Center in Pennsylvania.

The previous proposal for a Challenger Learning Center at the ICTC later had a companion STEM Academy for high school students added to the plans. Byron Stauffer, executive director of the county’s planning and development office, said that came during a long period when Pennsylvania was without a budget, making it difficult for local school districts to gauge how much they could financially contribute to the STEM academy. The county’s seven school districts at one time were asked to contribute about $2 million to the cost of the Challenger/STEM Academy at ICTC.

Stauffer said Wednesday that under the new proposal, ARIN would lease land to Challenger, which would own the building there.

Stauffer also said the county would not appropriate any money for the Challenger project but would, through his office, administer the state grant.

James Wagner, the executive director of ARIN-IU 28, Wednesday described the proposal as “extremely preliminary.” Early thinking, he said, is that if the state grant is awarded, ARIN will lease a parcel of its land between the ARIN building and Route 422, and off to one side of the ARIN headquarters, for the Challenger building.

Wagner also said ARIN-IU 28 agreed to continue pursuing the Challenger Learning Center on the condition that the IU and the county’s school districts would not contribute anything to the construction of the building. Instead, it will be built with state and private money, he said.

If the grant is received, design and engineering for the building could be underway by this winter and the facility might be ready for students to use by the 2018-19 school year, Stauffer predicted.

The Challenger Foundation, which licenses the centers, was set up by the families of the astronauts who died in the 1986 explosion of the Challenger space shuttle. In the nearly 50 learning centers set up since then, classrooms have the look of NASA’s Mission Control center in Houston and the labs on the International Space Station.

The mission of the Challenger Learning Centers is to engage students, primarily in elementary and middle school grades, in dynamic, hands-on exploration and discovery opportunities that strengthen knowledge in science, technology, engineering and math. The centers are also intended to inspire students to pursue careers in those fields and provide an outlet to learn and apply important life skills.

“It’s a great opportunity for Indiana County,” commission Chairman Mike Baker said of the Challenger project. He added it would help make students in Indiana County and nearby counties more competitive and would enhance the county’s workforce.

Indiana County “absolutely needs it,” said Commissioner Rodney Ruddock. He applauded Wagner’s efforts to save a project “that would have fallen through the cracks.”

Ruddock said his preference has always been to have a Challenger Learning Center at the ICTC campus, but he backed the application for the state grant to build it at the ARIN headquarters because he wants to “get it going as best we can.”

“This is a much-needed project, a great addition for Indiana County,” agreed Commissioner Sherene Hess.