on September 08, 2016 10:49 AM

on September 08, 2016 10:49 AM Indiana, PA

The Indiana Flyers Club will hold a radio-controlled Fun Fly beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the club field, one mile up Snyder Road from South Sixth Street. (James J. Nestor/Gazette file photo)

The Indiana Flyers Club will hold a radio-controlled Fun Fly beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at the club field, one mile up Snyder Road from South Sixth Street. (James J. Nestor/Gazette file photo)

Spectators are welcome to attend.

Bring a lawn chair, and expect to see some remarkable flying demos of fixed wing aircraft from Park size to huge large-scale airplanes.

For more information, contact Rob Lute, IFC secretary/treasurer, at (724) 254-9368.