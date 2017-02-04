Indiana Free Library sets free programs

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free programs next week:

Monday

• Musical Mondays, 10:30 a.m.: “Bear Songs.” Bears are often portrayed in children’s books as humorous and well-loved animals and our songs today will reflect this attitude (especially for pre-readers).

• Color Me Happy!, 7 p.m. There’s a new stress-reducer that’s making waves for adults all across the country: coloring. Coloring pages allow you to be creative and to make beautiful things without the intimidation of staring at that blank page. We will have Valentine’s Day-inspired coloring pages as well as some of our favorite designs. Adults and teens are welcome to come and color, socialize and relax. Refreshments will be served.

• Indiana County Walking Decathlon Informational Meeting, 7 p.m. Come learn the details of and ask questions about the Indiana County Walking Decathlon that will be held between February and May. Earn prizes by walking in our Indiana County Parks and walking with our group leaders on the WalkWorks walking routes or working out at the Y!

Tuesday

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m.: “Fun in the Snow.” Some children love playing in the snow, but others prefer to stay in a warm house and watch the flakes fall through the window. In our book “Bear & Hare Snow!”, we will see how two friends who have different feelings about snow manage to play outside.

Then we’ll learn the words and motions to several snowmen songs and action rhymes (especially for 2- and 3-year-olds)

Wednesday

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m.: “Valentine’s Day.” We will get ready for this special holiday by reading “Pete the Cat: Valentine’s Day Is Cool” and “Valentine’s Day” before creating a holiday-themed craft to share with our families (especially for ages 3-5).

• Knitting Clinic, 7 p.m. Need help with a knitting project? Join Pat Simkins for advice, tips and techniques. New and experienced knitters are welcome. Have fun and learn from each other.

Thursday

• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m.: “Color My World.” Babies and young toddlers should be introduced to colors in a fun in natural way. Our books “I Love Colors” and “Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?”, along with songs and action rhymes, will achieve this goal (especially for those from birth to 2 years of age).

• IFL Book Club, 11 a.m.: “The Mapmaker’s Children,” by Sarah McCoy. When Sarah Brown, daughter of abolitionist John Brown, realizes that her artistic talents may be able to help save the lives of slaves fleeing north, she becomes one of the Underground Railroad’s leading mapmakers, taking her cues from the slave code quilts and hiding her maps within her paintings. Refreshments will be served.

• Pins and Patches Quilting Group, 1 p.m. If you love to quilt or want to learn, Pins and Patches is for you. All experience levels are welcome. We learn from each other and share new ideas. Bring your project and join the fun! (Second-floor Community Room)

Saturday

• Valentine’s Day Used Book Sale, 10 to 3 p.m. Satisfy your passion for reading and support your community library. A wide selection of books, movies, audiobooks and music suitable for all ages and interests will be available.

• Art, Paper, Scissors, 11 a.m. We’re making heart ornaments out of beads to spread the love (especially for children from kindergarten through third grade).

The Indiana Free Library is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org or call (724) 465-8841 for more information.