Indiana Free Library to offer free programs

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free programs next week:

Monday

• Learn Mahjong, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Learn to play this exciting Chinese tile game. This program is perfect for beginners, individuals who wish to refine their skills and experienced players who just want to play the game. Dr. Ron Emerick will be on hand to teach new players and give tips to experienced players.

• Crochet Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Do you enjoy crocheting, or would you like to learn? Join Beth Millar in this informal crafting group. Experienced crocheters and beginners are welcome.

Wednesday

• Knitting Clinic, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Need help with a knitting project? Join Pat Simkins Wednesday evenings for advice, tips and techniques. New and experienced knitters are welcome. Have fun and learn from each other. (AV area)

• IFL Photography Club, 7 to 8:30 p.m. Love comes in many forms. This month we are discussing and sharing photos of something you love. Bring your photos on a USB drive to share, or feel free to just listen or join the conversation.

Thursday

Classics Book Club: “A Tree Grows in Brooklyn,” by Betty Smith, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This American classic about a young girl’s coming-of-age at the turn of the century is a poignant and moving tale filled with compassion and cruelty, laughter and heartache, that brilliantly captures a unique time and place as well as rich moments of universal experience. Books will be available at the check-out desk. Refreshments will be served.

o o o

Find out about our new free online courses at www.indianafreelibrary.org, Learn Online.

o o o

The Indiana Free Library is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. Call (724) 465-8841 for more information.