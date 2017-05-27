Indiana Garden Club scholarship available

The Indiana Garden Club, a member of the Garden Club Federation of Pennsylvania, District VI, annually awards a minimum of one $500 scholarship from the Julia Pound/Alice O’Dell Scholarship Fund for students entering college or graduate school with a major of ecology, horticulture, landscape design, landscape architecture, conservation, botany, forestry, agriculture or earth sciences, agriculture, arboriculture, food science, forest ecosystems, plant pathology, plant sciences or agroecology. The student must be a resident of Indiana County.

A scholarship application, which can be obtained at www.indianagardenclub.org, must be completed, including an official transcript and a letter of recommendation.

The application and supporting documents must be mailed to the Indiana Garden Club, Attention: Scholarship, P.O. Box 1447, Indiana, PA 15701, with a postmark deadline of July 15. Students will be notified by mail by Aug. 1 if they have been awarded a scholarship.

For more information, email dohara4@comcast.net.