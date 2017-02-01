Indiana girl places fourth at Punt, Pass, Kick competition

by The Indiana Gazette on February 01, 2017 10:49 AM Indiana, PA

Allie Coker, of Indiana, traveled to Orlando, Fla., over the weekend to compete in the Punt, Pass, Kick competition, where she placed fourth. (Submitted photo)

Allie Coker, a freshman at Indiana Area Senior High School, placed fourth in last weekend’s national Punt, Pass & Kick competition.

Coker, who competed in the girls’ 14- and 15-year-old age group, punted the ball 83.8 feet, threw it 67.7 feet and kicked it 97.1 feet, for a competition total of 249.1 feet, including bonus points. The winner in her age group combined for 341.7 feet.

Forty young athletes from across the United States competed Friday at ESPN Wide World of Sports as part of the NFL’s Pro Bowl week in Orlando, Fla.

Finalists in five age divisions (6-7, 8-9, 10-11, 12-13 and 14-15) competed on the national stage.

Participants launched two punts, two passes and two kicks with scores based on distance and accuracy. The top scorer in each group was crowned the national champion.

“We are excited to celebrate the Punt, Pass & Kick finalists and highlight their skills alongside the pros on the Pro Bowl stage in Orlando,” Roman Oben, NFL senior director of youth football, said in a news release.

“This generation of Pro Bowl players began their careers playing competitive youth sports, and it is important we recognize this next generation of youth athletes and their accomplishments.”

Finalists advanced to the national championships through local, sectional and team championship competitions held throughout the NFL regular season.

The top four scorers in each age group from across the country qualified as national finalists.

The annual competition began in 1961 and is one of the nation’s largest grass-roots sports skills competitions.

All participants and their guests were provided airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the Pro Bowl.

Allie earned a trip to the championship after winning competitions in the fall at the local, regional and team finals levels, the last of which was hosted by the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

Allie also plays basketball at Indiana and has participated in softball.