Indiana library schedules free programs

The Indiana Free Library will offer the following free programs this week:

Monday

• Musical Mondays, 10:30 a.m.: “Counting Songs.” Our fun counting songs today will help us develop basic math skills with words that include counting, patterning and sequencing (especially for pre-readers).

• Save the Money You’ll Want Soon, 7 p.m. Join us for a fun and completely judgment-free session filled with tips and ideas to increase your savings today. Anna Frank from First Commonwealth Bank will be on hand with great ideas. Refreshments will be served.

• Crochet Club, 7 p.m. New. Do you enjoy crocheting or would you like to learn? Join Beth Millar in this informal crafting group. Experienced crocheters and beginners are welcome.

• Creative Writing Club, 7 p.m. Resolve to write more. Our group aspires to be a safe place to write, explore and develop ideas, styles and imagination. Share, critique, or just enjoy our informative and fun meetings.

Tuesday

Toddler Tales, 10:30 a.m.: “My Colorful World.” Our program today will help our children explore the idea that colors help us describe objects in our world. Our book, “Mouse Paint,” along with several fun color songs and rhymes, will reinforce the theme. Our “playscape” of educational toys includes color sorting bears, light and color tabletop blocks, and a color and light science kit for STEM exploration and play (especially for 2-3 year olds).

Wednesday

• Preschool Story Time, 10:30 a.m.: “Fun, Fabulous Food!” Food is always a popular topic with children, so they will love our books, “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” and “Today Is Monday.”

These rhyming stories along with the chant “Peanut butter and jelly” will teach our young children sequencing, an important skill in pre-reading, comprehension, and writing (especially for ages 3-5).

• IFL Taster’s Club, noon: Cookbook Club. We will share our experience using this month’s cookbook, “Forks Over Knives,” as we sample one another’s dishes. Stop by and choose a recipe to make, then join us Wednesday at noon.

• Knitting Clinic, 7 p.m. Need help with a knitting project? Join Pat Simkins for advice, tips and techniques. New and experienced knitters are welcome. Have fun and learn from each other.

Thursday

• Book Babies, 10:30 a.m.: “Time to Eat — Yum, Yum!” Many nursery rhymes have food themes that are fun to share at mealtimes. Today’s program features the books “Lunch” and “Orange Pear Apple Bear” and many favorite hand rhymes and songs about our favorite foods (especially for babies up to 24 months of age).

• Pins and Patches Quilting Group, 1 p.m. If you love to quilt or want to learn, Pins and Patches is for you. All experience levels are welcome. We learn from each other and share new ideas. Bring your project and join the fun.

o o o

Find out about our new free online courses at www.indianafreelibrary. org, Learn Online.

o o o

The Indiana Free Library is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. Visit www.indianafreelibrary.org or call (724) 465-8841 for more information.