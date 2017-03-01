Indiana library to host concerts

Indiana Free Library is hosting a variety of free concerts this spring covering a range of musical genres. They feature local musicians and offer entertainment, and a chance to learn more about music. Get in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day with an evening concert featuring Kilronan, or bring your lunch and enjoy the music at the daytime brown bag concerts.

• Monday, noon: “What Do You Know About Folk Music?” Join Louise Bem for a sampling of folk tunes on the mountain dulcimer, the tin whistle and the banjo, plus some discussion about these instruments. She will also talk about how she got started and where to find folk music workshops.

• March 13, 7 p.m.: “Kilronan.” Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening of traditional Celtic music, featuring Carl Rahkonen on violin and Dan Murphy on guitar.

• March 20, noon: “What Is This Thing Called Jazz?” Join Nevin Saylor (trumpet) and Keith Young (piano), longtime music educators and performers, as they play and discuss the mystery of jazz and improvisation. They will perform music including Louis Armstrong blues, as well as show tunes turned jazz standards by composers including George Gershwin and Richard Rodgers.

They also will discuss how jazz musicians improvise through these melodies and beyond. Come learn to appreciate listening to jazz on a new level.

• March 27, noon: “Country Favorites.” Join singer/ guitarist Andrew Mack for a program of great country hits by George Strait, David Nail and other favorite country artists past and present. Mack is a member of the local country band 7 Mile Run and has performed in events in the Indiana area and throughout western Pennsylvania.

• April 3, noon: “Ebony and Ivory.” Enjoy the rich voices of the popular duo of Patti Holmes and Mickey Johnson in an eclectic concert featuring country, big band, classical and blues tunes. Johnson (Ebony) plays guitar, banjo, ukulele and more, while Holmes (Ivory) provides vocals.

Concerts are free and presented in the library’s community room at 845 Philadelphia St., Indiana.