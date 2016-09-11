Indiana native describes aftermath of 9/11 attack

The following story appeared in the Sept. 12, 2001 edition of The Indiana Gazette.

Candice Latore Linkowski, a district sales manager for a pharmaceutical company, was running a little late Tuesday morning as she drove into New York City. It may have saved her life.

The 30-year-old Indiana native, who lived in New York for six years after graduating from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 1992, was scheduled to make a sales call on a physician in Lower Manhattan. She had made stops in the same part of the city Monday but Tuesday morning an earlier appointment ran a little longer than expected.

And then, already 10 minutes late, snarled traffic at the entrance to the Holland Tunnel stopped her.

From there, she had a vantage point for one of the most devastating terrorist attacks in history.

“We saw a big fireball. We saw clouds of black smoke” pour from one of the twin towers of the World Trade Center. “A few minutes later, we saw the same thing happen to the other tower.”

Unkowski was still stuck in traffic a short time later— about a mile away from the World Trade Center — when she watched the towers collapse.

“You couldn’t believe it was happening,” she said.

Linkowski didn’t see the two hijacked commercial passenger planes strike the 110-story twin towers, just the fireballs.

And then everything came to a standstill at the highway entrance to the tunnel.

“People were out of their cars trying to make sense of what was happening,” she said.

She turned on her car radio, searching for news that would helpher comprehend what she was seeing. After the explosions, Linkowski tried to call her husband but no cellular telephone service was available. Lines of people waiting to use pay telephones were a half-mile long, she said.

It took Linkowski 2 1/2 hours to drive the 40 miles back to her home in Lawrenceville, N.J. She turned to the television for more news, but two of New York’s television stations were off the air.

From her home later in the morning, Linkowski said that if she hadn’t been behind schedule she would have emerged from the other end of the Holland Tunnel and would have driven into the financial district of Lower Manhattan just- as the carnage began. ,

“I think it’s really changed me so much,” she said. “We loved living in New York.

Almost everyone in my age group —young professionals — everyone wants to live in Manhattan. We may never look at Manhattan the same again. It was everything cosmopolitan. Now it’s a target for terrorists.”