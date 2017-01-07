Indiana native looking for trumpet from decades past

Chuck McAdoo apparently isn’t one to completely give up on dreams.

For example, his wife, Rosella. They wed 67 years after parting ways following high school.

And now, his trumpet. The one he started playing in 1938 during his school days, and then while serving around the globe in the Navy during World War II.

Times and interests changed, and McAdoo, who served decades as an Indiana Borough police officer, gave up on the instrument and handed it over to Ray Previte, at Indiana Music House along North Fifth Street.

He figures that was 25 to 30 years ago, some time before he retired as police chief in 1991.

“I don’t know why in the world I ever let that go,” McAdoo said.

It wasn’t just any trumpet, he said.

It was a Hickernell Solo horn, a top-shelf model made by York Band Instrument Company.

“They called it the ‘Stradivarius of the brass instruments,’” McAdoo said. The emblem shows a crossed violin and trumpet, and the ribbon on the bell has McAdoo’s name on it.

“I’ve been hating myself ever since I let it go,” he said. “I missed it so much I went and bought another one, but it’s just not the same. I can’t even look at it.”

Now at 92, McAdoo says he has been having regrets and wants to track it down.

His classified ads in search of the vintage trumpet haven’t brought any leads.

McAdoo said he’s not sure where to turn next.

“I checked at Music House and they had no record of who they sold it to,” McAdoo said. The store closed last year.

So here’s his appeal. Anyone with a Hickernell trumpet sold from Indiana Music House can contact McAdoo and make a deal. Email him at mcadoo1520@comcast.net or phone him at his retirement home in Mount Dora, Fla., at (352) 383-7564.

You could catch him if he’s not at the gym (a six-days-a-week routine) or out riding his motorcycle — yes, as a nonagenarian.

Those things, and even traveling the NASCAR circuit, McAdoo hasn’t given up on yet.

And almost 80 years after first taking up music, McAdoo wants to put his long-lost trumpet back on that list.