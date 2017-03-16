Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Indiana Players to perform 'California Suite'

on March 16, 2017 10:54 AM
Indiana, PA
PrintComments() Email
In front, from left, are Eric Witmer as Stu and Chase Skrzypek as Mort. In back, from left, are Ann Marie Schweitzer as Gert and Renee Addleman as Beth. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)
Click photo for gallery

The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and March 24 and 25, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 26 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, Indiana.

This humorous confection is divided into four parts.

In front, from left, are Eric Witmer as Stu and Chase Skrzypek as Mort. In back, from left, are Ann Marie Schweitzer as Gert and Renee Addleman as Beth. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.

 

Next Article
First UU Church holds quilt show reception
March 16, 2017 10:53 AM
First UU Church holds quilt show reception
Comments
Disclaimer: Copyright © 2017 Indiana Gazette. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.