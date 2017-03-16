Indiana Players to perform 'California Suite'

In front, from left, are Eric Witmer as Stu and Chase Skrzypek as Mort. In back, from left, are Ann Marie Schweitzer as Gert and Renee Addleman as Beth. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The Indiana Players will perform “California Suite” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and March 24 and 25, and at 2:30 p.m. Sunday and March 26 at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse, Indiana.

This humorous confection is divided into four parts.

In front, from left, are Eric Witmer as Stu and Chase Skrzypek as Mort. In back, from left, are Ann Marie Schweitzer as Gert and Renee Addleman as Beth. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

For more information, visit www.indianaplayers.com.