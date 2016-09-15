Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Indiana Players to present 'The Legendary Stardust Boys'

Indiana, PA
From left are actors Bill Herring, Jim Resh, Michael Schwartz and Don Henry. (Justin Lowry/Submitted photo)
The Indiana Players will present “The Legendary Stardust Boys” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday and at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 and 25 at the playhouse on Philadelphia Street in Indiana.

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and students.

Reserving tickets in advance is recommended. Call (724) 464-0725 or visit the website at www.indianaplayers.com.

 

 

 

 

