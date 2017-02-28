Indiana Quota raises $8,000 during Sound Beginning fundraiser

Pictured at the Sound Beginning Social were, from left, Audia Boyles, executive director of the Alice Paul House; Millie Glinsky, president of the Alice Paul House Board of Directors; Quotarians and co-chairwomen for the event, Katie Rescenete and Madison Sabo. (Submitted photo)

Quota International of Indiana, Pa. Inc. raised more than $8,000 at its 2017 Sound Beginning Social on Jan. 26.

A total of $5,000 was donated to the Alice Paul House, a shelter for domestic violence victims and advocacy and education center; the remainder of funds raised will be used to fund other community service initiatives supported by Quota.

Disobedient Spirits LLC, Holiday Beverages Inc., Levity Brewing Co. and Noble Stein Brewing Company provided beverages for the event.

Silent auction items totaling more than $3,000, including sports memorabilia, event tickets, beverage baskets and many other items were donated by Quotarians and many area businesses.

Cats-Up Graphics, owned by Stacy Long, donated ticket design and printing.

Caleb J. Murphy performed live music during the event.

With this year’s event, Quota has raised more than $82,000 to support initiatives for women and children at the Alice Paul House, including a new playground at the facility. Quotarians also collect specific items of need throughout the club year for the Alice Paul House.

Quota International Inc. will celebrate its centennial in 2019.

It is a 98-year-old international service organization that links members of all ages, occupations and nationalities in a worldwide network of service and friendship. With a motto of “we share,” Quotarians are known for service to deaf, hard-of-hearing and speech-impaired individuals and disadvantaged women and children.

The group also continues to sponsor families through The Salvation Army Treasures for Children program, Angels’ Wings program and has been a Salvation Army Red Kettle sponsor.

Quota International of Indiana, with 55 active members, meets monthly. Quota of Indiana is 61 years old.

