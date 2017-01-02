Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Indiana schedules tree recycling pickup

on January 02, 2017 10:48 AM
The Indiana Borough Street Department will be collecting and chipping Christmas trees the second week of January.

The crew will travel through the borough on the following schedule:

• First Ward, Jan. 10

• Fourth Ward, Jan. 11

• Second Ward, Jan. 12

• Third Ward, Jan. 13

This scheduled collection will be the day after normal trash collection but is subject to change due to weather conditions.

Trees with all ornaments removed should be placed at curbside where trash is normally placed for pickup.

