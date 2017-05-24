INDIANA: School district expects more revenue from property tax bills

An update on property values shows the Indiana Area School District should expect more revenue than originally expected from this year’s real estate tax bills.

The total value of property in the two boroughs and two townships in the district rose by $7,184,200 since last year, and that should generate an extra $105,000 if all bills are paid, school district Business Manager Jared Cronauer reported Monday.

At a meeting of the school board’s Audit & Finance Committee, Cronauer also told school directors that the expected health insurance rate increase will be less than projected — 6.55 percent instead of 9.02 percent — and the district will save $55,000.

Combined, the two changes would close the projected 2017-18 budget deficit by $160,000. According to a budget projection provided Monday, next year’s expenses exceed revenue by $1.33 million.

The Indiana school board approved the tentative budget on May 8. It is available for public review until June 26.

The biggest cost increases for the next year will be in health insurance, the pension fund contribution, employee salaries and debt payments. The debt service of $3.45 million this year will increase to $4.19 million, reflecting money borrowed for an elementary school construction project.

Board members and district residents at the committee meeting asked for details of how the proposed $32.2 million elementary plan affects monthly expenses and the budget for the coming year.

Committee chairwoman Julia Trimarchi Cuccaro also asked for a list of bills yet to be paid for architecture, engineering and project management costs already provided.

“We’re coming down to brass tacks and we have to figure out what we’re going to do here,” Cuccaro said. “We are going to have to spend down our reserves, and I don’t see any other option short of borrowing, and that’s just digging the hole deeper.

“I am very interested in knowing to date what we have already paid these different outfits, and I want to know what bills outstanding we still have coming, if we are to stop this project. To me, it doesn’t look too rosy right now.”

Although the numbers were not on hand for the meeting Monday, Cronauer said the administration presents two lists of bills for review at each school board meeting, showing the project costs separate from bills for day-to-day operation. The board meets next on June 12.

Cronauer said the project is represented in the 2017-18 budget only by the payments on money that the district borrowed, including a $9.925 million bond sold in November and a second bond of roughly $10 million that the board plans to borrow this year.

If the school board changes the construction plan and forgoes the second round of borrowing this year, Cronauer said, the district’s loan payment would be $378,000 less. That amount represents 0.2 mills of real estate tax, a little less than half of the 0.45-mill increase planned for 2017-18.

Some of the discussion before the finance committee adjourned included primer explanations of the district’s separate budgets for general operation, capital reserve projects and the elementary building.

At a following meeting of the Outreach Committee, led by board member Tamara Leeper, directors and district residents brainstormed over public access to the board including the comment periods in the board meetings, email and phone contact with directors and administrators, and resident participation in committee meetings.

Some of the discussion concerned expanding the district’s policy for online presentation of board meetings, both in real-time streaming video and in archived videos hosted on YouTube. Only the meetings held in the East Pike administration board room are shown online, but district residents suggested that the multi-purpose room, used for overflow audiences, should also be equipped for webcasting meetings.