Julia Cornell, a senior at Indiana Area High School, dusted off framed artwork Tuesday as she and other students installed the IHS Senior Talent Art exhibit at The Artists Hand at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

Julia Cornell, a senior at Indiana Area High School, dusted off framed artwork Tuesday as she and other students installed the IHS Senior Talent Art exhibit at The Artists Hand at 732 Philadelphia St., Indiana. (Bruce Siskawicz/Gazette photo)

The show will be presented until April 3, and a public reception is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.