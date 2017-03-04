Indiana, PA - Indiana County

Indians' Class of '46 cruised in unique style

on March 04, 2017 10:54 AM
Walter Stapleton, of Indiana, drove his 1929 Model A Ford with four of his buddies in this old photo from the collection of Indiana County historian John Busovicki, of Clymer.

In the front seat alongside Walter was Billy Hunter, who later played shortstop for the New York Yankees. He also was the third base coach for the Baltimore Orioles.

In the backseat, from left, were Leo Donnelly, Bob Gibson and Dick Friel.

They were 1946 classmates at Indiana High School.

 

