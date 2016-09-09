INSIDE INDIANA: Book sale, Meals on Wheels, folk fest

To whom it may concern —

BOOK BASH

It’s time once again for the annual Newman Used Book Sale at St. Thomas More University Parish, where organizers are reminding everyone that it’s not just textbooks for sale.

In fact, the sale — now it its 48th year — offers more than 30 categories of books and other items.

There are movies, games and puzzles, children’s books, sheet music, posters, collectible books and much more.

Most items are $1 or less.

The sale is set for 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 16, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sept. 17 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18.

Food and beverages will also be available for purchase.

BETTER TO GIVE

Meals on Wheels is seeking caring individuals who can donate “a wee bit of time” every other Tuesday or every other Friday to assist in the delivery of meals.

The time volunteers would be needed is from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“I’d be happy to hear from anyone who is available other days, as well,” said Marty Yachisko, agency director.

To participate, call Marty at (724) 463-7676.

“You’ll like volunteering for this invaluable community program,” she said.

CALLING ALL CLASSMATES

Indiana High School Class of 1953 will host a mini social gathering Tuesday at Hoss’s on Wayne Avenue in White Township.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m.

Classmates and friends are welcome, and reservations are not necessary.

TEA TIME

The Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County will host a Fall Harvest Ladies Tea from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at the historic Clark House.

Participants should bring a teacup and the story behind it to share, says Katie Gaudreau, public relations chairwoman for the society.

There will be fall-themed goodies, and volunteer and historian Samantha Barna will discuss Victorian period fashions and accessories.

Space is limited. To reserve a ticket — which are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers — call the society at (724) 463-9600.

Cups will be provided for those who do not bring one to share.

And Palace Gardens Drive-In Theater in White Township has closed for the season, after opening late due to the need to switch to a new digital system.

YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR

This weekend offers a variety of activities, including the Northern Appalachian Folk Festival in downtown Indiana, where events are set for tonight, Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy live music, demonstrations and more.

And in Homer City, the Hoodlebug Festival returns with a fall feel on Sunday, offering activities including a Kids’ Zone, race, ethnic foods and crafts.

The festival is from noon to 7 p.m. at Firemen’s Field in Homer City.

SAVE THE DATE

The Indiana Elks Lodge #931 on 13th Street in Indiana will offer a spaghetti night from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 17.

Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 6 to 12.

This dinner benefits Elks Home Service, a program that provides advocacy care for developmentally disabled children, according to organizers. Any child who manifests a disease before age 21 is eligible and remains eligible for their whole life.

ANNIVERSARY BESTS

A happy second anniversary to Celebrate Recovery-Indiana, a recovery ministry based on biblical principles.

The group will hold an anniversary party at 7 p.m. today at Indiana Grace Fellowship Hall on Church Street in Indiana.

Participating will be Sherene Hess, county commissioner; the Rev. Jackie Greene, of The GAP Ministry; Eric Neal, YMCA of Indiana County CEO; and Doug Hallock, of Doug Hallock Ministries, who will share his story about how he overcame drug addiction.

DRIVING THE VOTE

The League of Women Voters of Indiana County will hold a voter registration event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Indiana Farmers’ Market at the S&T parking lot at Eighth and Church streets in Indiana.

Stop at their table to register or pick up an absentee ballot application, or apply there for a change of name, address or party affiliation.

Speaking of politics, the Federation of Democratic Women of Indiana County is inviting the public to hear Zach Schwartz, western Pennsylvania director at Katie McGinty for U.S. Senate, speak on Monday.

Schwartz will talk at the group’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Hoss’s in White Township.

This is a rescheduled event that was canceled in July.

IN RECOGNITION

Kudos to Stantec Architecture, which received recognition for the interior design of IUP’s Folger Dining Hall in the August edition of American School and University magazine.

The dining hall project included interior demolition and reconfiguration, as well as an 8,000-square-foot addition.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in the BiLo plaza in White Township will be closed Saturday to stock the store with fall and winter merchandise, which will be on display beginning Monday when it reopens. … Gas prices at most Indiana-area service stations today were running at $2.39 a gallon, compared to $2.32 statewide and $2.18 nationwide (www.penn sylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet: Pitt 30, Penn State 21; Indiana 34, Montour 28; IUP 42, East Stroudsburg 31; Steelers 24, Redskins 10. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says it was jazz great Louis Armstrong who said, “All music is folk music. I ain’t never heard a horse sing a song.”

Good evening!

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.