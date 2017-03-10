INSIDE INDIANA: Coin show, Bill, St. Patrick, Paul, Todd ...

To whom it may concern —

SPRING COIN SHOW

The 59th annual Spring Coin Show, sponsored by the Indiana Coin Club Inc., is set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at S&T Bank Arena, East Pike, at the White Township Recreation Complex.

At the show, at least 38 tables will be manned by coin dealers from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia. There will be coins, currency, tokens, bullion and other numismatic items for sale, and security will be provided.

There is no fee to enter the show.

For children, a special Coins 4 Kids program will be at 1 p.m., offering free coins, albums and books, along with information. Each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Looking forward, the fall coin show is set for Sept. 16.

Questions? Contact John Busovicki, bourse chairman, at (724) 254-2471.

BETTER TO GIVE

A Community Bowls for Uganda event is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 at Mohawk Lanes, where participants can pay $12 to bowl two games, including shoes.

The event benefits the RUHU Orphanage in Uganda.

ON A ROLL

An Indiana man has won a custom motorcycle by renowned custom bike builder Tony Prust of Analog Motorcycles.

Bill Chick won a 1975 BMW R75/6 motorcycle in a raffle to support the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame.

Chick’s name was drawn during the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show on Feb. 17 in Milwaukee. Chick, an 11-year AMA member, said he has been buying $20 worth of raffle bike tickets each year for the past five years.

“I didn’t expect to win, so I just considered it a donation to the Hall of Fame,” Chick told the AMA. “But last year, when the raffle bikes were unveiled, I saw that BMW and told my wife that that was a bike I would keep.”

The raffle is a fundraiser for the American Motorcycle Heritage Foundation, a nonprofit that raises money for the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame in Pickerington, Ohio.

SPRING FEVER

Spring is around the corner, and so is the Spring Fever Craft Show at First Christian Church, 500 Water St., Indiana.

Organizers invite shoppers to “shake off the winter blues” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8 by checking out the large variety of crafts and products from local vendors and direct sales representatives.

There will be items for the home, porch, patio and garden as well as gifts perfect for the Easter basket.

Lunch is available, and Pathways homeless shelters will hold a bake sale.

For more information, contact Sandi Fairman at (724) 388-7747 or sfairman99@gmail.com.

BUSINESS BYTES

The St. Vincent de Paul thrift store in the BiLo plaza will say goodbye to winter with a $3 bag sale next week.

Fill a paper grocery bag provided by the store with clothing for $3.

The store will then close on March 18 so volunteers can restock the racks with gently used spring and summer clothing.

As always, store proceeds benefit the needy in Indiana County.

HEALTHY HAPPENINGS

Indiana Rotary Club is again sponsoring the annual Multiphasic Blood Analysis from 6 to 10 a.m. the next three Saturdays, March 11, 18 and 25, at the Indiana County Technology Center.

Cost is $40 for the basic test panel, plus a $5 administrative fee.

Proceeds benefit community programs sponsored by Indiana Rotary.

To register or for more information, call (800) 234-8888.

ST. PATRICK’S PARTY

The community is invited to attend a St. Patrick’s Day party at Indiana Square personal care home on March 17 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Enjoy bagpipe player Terry Green, as well as leprechauns, door prizes, and nonalcoholic green beer.

There will also be free weight and blood pressure screenings.

Organizers say to wear green, or you might get pinched.

For more information, call Sue Swanlek at (724) 471-2140.

The event is sponsored by Heritage Home Health and Penn Hospice.

YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR

The Indiana Lions Club will hold a benefit turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Lions Health Camp on Health Camp Road, Armstrong Township.

Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12.

Take out is available.

EVENT RESCHEDULED

Due to weather, an event set for Saturday at At the Cabin & Raspberry Acres Winery has been postponed and rescheduled for March 18 instead.

From noon to 3 p.m. March 18, the business at 30 McLain Road, off East Pike near Indiana, will host Homer City Daisy Troop 40849 and Lone Oak Farms for the rescheduled events, which offers the opportunity to sample and purchase Girl Scout cookies along with raw milk, as well as pairing cookies with wine.

For questions or more information, contact Tammy Curry at (724) 599-7497.

GOOD NEIGHBORS

Be sure to add the following people to your list of good neighbors, the folks who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for those who are unable: Richard Wetzel, Washington Road, Rayne Township; Mike Vincent and Paul Murphy, Bedick Road and Rose Road, Clarksburg; Todd Fulton, Newport and Brown roads, Clarksburg; and Garrett Kuhner, Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices at most service stations in Indiana today were running at $2.59 a gallon, compared to $2.49 statewide and $2.30 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says Ghanaian author Ernest Agyemang Yeboah got it right when he wrote: “Only those with tenacity can march forward in March.”

