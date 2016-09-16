INSIDE INDIANA: Coins, harvest, holupki, books, etc.

To whom it may concern —

Members of the Indiana Coin Club are busy preparing for the group’s 58th annual Fall Coin Show, set for Saturday at the S&T Bank Arena in White Township.

The show opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 5 p.m.

Bourse Chairman John Busovicki says attendees can browse nearly 40 tables manned by coin dealers from Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia.

There will be coins, currency, tokens, bullion and other numismatic items for sale.

Special security will be provided.

For the children, a “Coins 4 Kids” program will be offered at 1 p.m. Each child must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and will be offered free coins, albums and books, along with information.

“The Indiana Coin Club makes a special effort to maintain the high quality coin show the coin collectors of the Indiana area have learned to expect,” Busovicki said in a news release. “Collectors will have an opportunity to buy, sell, trade or chat with knowledgeable coin dealers.”

The public, he said, will also be interested in the displays.

There is no fee to attend.

HARVESTing fun

Dillweed Bed & Breakfast will celebrate fall with a Harvest Party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 25 at the business in Dilltown.

Vendors will offer artwork, crafts, soaps and more at the event, which is free. Dillweed Bed & Breakfast will offer seasonal food and beverage samplings for those who attend.

The area artists/crafters in attendance will be Harold Hixson, who makes primitive country furniture and home and garden decor; Susan Daugherty, who creates hand-stitched embroidery pictures; Luanne Gongaware, with her natural soaps; and Darlene Wilusz, a farmer bringing fresh produce, herbs and upcycled woolen mittens.

The business is at Route 403, one mile north of Route 22 in Dilltown.

BUSINESS BYTES

A sign outside the former Music Box on Philadelphia Street in Indiana says it will be soon replaced with a Bestway Pizza. Stay tuned for more information.

And at Shar’s Hair Salon on South Seventh Street, the business has moved a few doors closer to Philadelphia Street to the former Van Horn’s barber shop.

YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR

The Indiana Lions Club will host a benefit turkey dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Lions Health Camp on Health Camp Road. Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 for adults and $4 for children younger than 12. Takeout is available.

And over at Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church at Tanoma Road and Route 286 near Indiana, a roast beef and holupki dinner is set from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Cost is $10 for adults and $3 for children ages 5 to 12.

The public is welcome, and a fast takeout line is available.

The last dinner for 2016 will be Oct. 16.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Don’t forget to stop over at the annual Newman Used Book Sale at St. Thomas More University Parish in Indiana, where the sale is going on today, Saturday and Sunday. … Gas prices at most Indiana-area service stations today were running at $2.39 a gallon, compared to $2.31 statewide and $2.18 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Indiana 38, Blackhawk 32; IUP 55, Cheyney 14; Pitt 27, Oklahoma State 24; Penn State 27, Temple 21; Steelers 30, Bengals 24. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, has been reminded recently of Mark Twain’s wry observation: “Get your facts first, and then you can distort them as much as you please.”

Good evening!

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette .net.