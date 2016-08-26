INSIDE INDIANA: County fair, Oktoberfest, vision care

To whom it may concern —

While summer is not officially over, it is certainly winding down, as evidenced by the return of students to school and, of course, the start of the annual Indiana County Fair at Mack Park.

Fair festivities kick off this weekend, with highlights including a modified and farm tractor pull Saturday, crowning of the fair queen Sunday and carnival rides and other attractions beginning Monday.

Be sure to check out all the exhibits and tour the food alley for all your deep-fried desires.

SAVE THE DATE

Speaking of fall, another sure sign that it’s on the way is the annual Oktoberfest celebration through Downtown Indiana, sponsored this year by S&T Bank.

This event is for those 21 and older and offers the opportunity to sample various beers from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Old Borough Building parking lot.

General admission tickets are $35 each. VIP tickets are $60 and include an extra hour of sampling, food during the event and a T-shirt.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the final phases of the Economic Renaissance project in downtown Indiana.

Ticket information is available at www.downtownindiana.org.

From the heart

Indian Springs Eye Associates is once again offering its “Vision Care from the Heart” event, set for 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 17 at the office in White Township.

The event provides free vision care and glasses to children in “true need,” said Keith S. Hilliard, optometrist, in a news release.

The group is reaching out to area schools and agencies “in an attempt to reach as many children as possible.”

This is the second year they have offered the event.

“Last year was a huge success and it will go down as one of the most memorable, gratifying experiences in my optometric career,” he said.

At last year’s event, Hilliard said he found several children who needed glasses.

“The joy and excitement on their faces when they tried on their new frames said it all,” he said. “The experience touched me as well as my staff in a way that we will never forget.”

If you know of a child in need of eye care, but their family is struggling financially, contact the office, 945 Indiana Springs Road, at (724) 465-6232 to reserve an appointment.

YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR

The Indiana Senior High cheerleaders will host their first spaghetti dinner from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles club, 420 Philadelphia St., Indiana.

Dinner includes all-you-can-eat spaghetti, salad, a roll, dessert and a beverage.

Cost is $10 for all-you-can-eat, $8 for a takeout box and $7 for children ages 12 and younger.

There will also be a basket raffle. Proceeds benefit the cheerleaders.

Habitat helpers

Officials at Yellow Creek State Park near Penn Run are seeking people to assist in planting more than 30 trees to improve the habitat of the Day Use Area.

Park officials will provide the tools and planting demonstrations. Participants should wear comfortable work shoes and clothes and pack a lunch and drinks. This event will be held rain or shine. Registration is required at limeadows@pa.gov or by phone at (724) 357-7913.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices in the Indiana area today were running at $2.35 a gallon, compared to $2.31 statewide and $2.21 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he heard it elsewhere: “As long as there are tests, there will always be prayer in schools.”

Good evening!

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.