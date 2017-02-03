INSIDE INDIANA: Funky Brunch, Adelines, Tim, Francis, etc.

To whom it may concern —

COMING SOON

The Funky Brunch, a new area restaurant, is set for a grand opening on Wednesday at 701 Philadelphia St., according to Downtown Indiana.

The business, featured recently on DI’s Facebook Focus, will specialize in breakfast and lunch foods made from scratch.

There will be handmade breads made daily.

Hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

OVER AT the former Ironwood Grill in Renaissance Circle in White Township, a sign says Steelworks is coming soon and will offer wood-fired pizza and beer.

The Ironwood has been closed since last summer.

BUSINESS BYTES

Premier Powersports & Storage in Penn Run is the latest area business to sign on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer.

The business, at 11911 Route 422 East, will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, support rental and in-store pickup for boxes.

Hours for U-Haul rentals are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

Premier Powersports & Storage is owned by Ryan Hagens.

SWEET SOUNDS

If you’re looking for a unique Valentine’s Day gift, the Indiana PA Chapter of Sweet Adelines International has something special for you to give to your loved ones.

Known as the Indi-Anna Chorus, the group will deliver singing valentines, in person or over the phone, on Valentine’s Day.

In-person deliveries offer a choice of two songs and flower ($30), and valentines by phone ($10) will get a choice of one song.

Songs are “Let Me Call You Sweetheart,” “All My Lovin’,” “With a Little Help From My Friends,” “Somebody Loves You” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do.”

To schedule, please call (724) 717-3350.

For more information visit www.indi-annachorus.com.

IN MEMORY

The family of Timothy Gardner will hold a memorial balloon release in tribute to Timothy and his girlfriend, Jackie Brink, who died last fall.

A balloon release is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at the grounds of Indiana Area Senior High School, where those interested in attending are encouraged to gather between 2 and 3 p.m. Friends of Timothy and Jackie are invited to bring balloons and share their memories of them.

The couple was killed by intruders in their home in Cherryhill Township near Clymer. Suspects in the incident are awaiting trial.

GOOD NEIGHBORS

Be sure to add the following folks to your list of good neighbors, the people who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for those who are unable: Lenny Jendrejeski, Church Street/Miller Avenue, Homer City; Jim Howe and Bill Smeltz, Hamill Road, White Township; Scott Burba, Arcadia; Jim Thompson, Francis Lorenzo and Carmen Gett, Plumville; James Craig, South Sixth Street extension, White Township; John Walker, Virginia Avenue, Indiana; Frank Holuta, Greenview Drive, White Township; Ron Kuzemchak, East School Street, Indiana; and Bob Campbell, Long Road, Homer City.

TURTLE TALK

If you’re interested in learning about the culture and history of Costa Rica, as well as its biodiversity, tonight’s program by Friends of the Parks is just for you.

Join Jamie Douthit for Costa Rica: Rice, Beans & Turtles, Oh My! at 7 p.m. at Blue Spruce Park Lodge near Ernest.

There will be an in-depth look at sea turtle conservation efforts and more.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices at most Indiana service stations today were running at $2.59 a gallon, compared to $2.55 statewide and $2.28 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Atlanta Falcons 35, New England Patriots 31. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says it was former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula who opined, “Losing a Super Bowl destroys all the good things that happened to get you there.”

