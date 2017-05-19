INSIDE INDIANA: Jimmy, homeless pets, Shred Day

on May 19, 2017 11:00 AM

To whom it may concern —

happy birthday, jimmy

The community is invited to celebrate the birthday of Jimmy Stewart at a special event Saturday at the Jimmy Stewart Museum on Philadelphia Street in Indiana.

Events will run from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

There will be a display of antique cars, entertainment, a tribute magic show and more.

Master Magician Michaelangelo will perform a tribute to Stewart’s longtime friend and magician Bill Neff at 2 p.m.

“Mr. Stewart and Mr. Neff performed in high school together doing many magic shows and such while becoming friends. It was there where they honed their talents to become world famous,” according to a news release. “Mr. Neff was born in Punxsutawney and later moved to Indiana and met Jimmy Stewart.”

Neff became famous locally and beyond, traveling the world.

Michaelangelo, aka Michael Gigliotti, was raised in Punxsutawney and resides near there in Walston.

He has performed regularly at Caesars Palace, and also at The Famous Magic Castle in Hollywood, Calif., Heinz Field, PNC Park and Seven Springs Resort.

In his tribute, he will bring his brand of comedy, magic, illusion and escape to the Jimmy Stewart Museum Stage. Gigliotti states he may also toss in a “spooky magic illusion” to fit the bill.

For more information, visit www.jimmy.org.

RAISING AWARENESS

The Indiana County Humane Society will partner with Levin Mattress for an awareness event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 27 at Levin Mattress, 1540 Oakland Ave., White Township.

The event will offer the opportunity to support homeless pets, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting the humane society.

At the event, there will be pets available for adoption, food and beverages for purchase, face-painting of paw prints and raffles.

Donations of the following items are welcome: grain-free dry dog food, cat litter, bleach, hand sanitizer, dish liquid, heavy-duty garbage bags, disposable gloves, laundry detergent, cat toys and copy paper.

The event was organized by Cher Urban, manager/sleep specialist at Levin.

“The shelter loves partnering with local businesses and we hope people will stop by and visit with the shelter representatives and shelter pets,” said Beth Finegan, of the humane society board.

BETTER TO GIVE

Indiana First Bank held its annual free Community Shred Day and Food Drive on May 6 at the Townfair Plaza branch in White Township.

The Shred Day event is held every year to encourage people to make identity protection part of their regular routine and lessen their risk of identity theft.

An addition to the annual Shred Day event this year was a food drive.

Those attending the event were encouraged to help Indiana First Bank fight hunger by contributing nonperishable food items. More than 900 pounds of food was donated, all of which was given to the Indiana County Community Action Program’s food bank.

Indiana First Bank greatly appreciates and thanks all of those who attended the event and donated items.

EFFORTS RECOGNIZED

Jack Hanna and Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor were recognized recently by the Pittsburgh chapter of the Syrian American Medical Association at a gala in Monroeville for their efforts to help Syrian refugees.

The Refugees Working Group of Indiana was recognized for contributing more than $5,000 to Syrians in need over the past two years.

The group’s mission is to provide education about refugee resettlement, advocate for displaced populations and create safe spaces in the Indiana Community.

SAVE THE DATE

Organizers are preparing for the fifth Northern Appalachian Folk Festival, set for Sept. 9 and 10 in downtown Indiana.

Announcements regarding the 2017 music lineup for the free event are coming soon, as well as the slate of free, drop-in workshops.

NAFF ’17 will feature programming related to the lumber industry, including an antique photo exhibit on loan from the Lumber Heritage Region.

More information and exhibitor applications can be found online at northernappfolkfest.org/news. Applications are still being accepted for artists and vendors. Nonprofit organizations are invited to have a presence for free this year.

For more information, visit northernappfolkfest.org.

YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR

Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church will hold a chicken and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, at the corner of Tanoma Road and Route 286 East in Rayne Township.

Cost is $10 for adults, $3 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for those younger.

The public is welcome, and a fast takeout line is available.

The next dinner will be June 18, Father’s Day.

AND THE Homer City American Legion Auxiliary Unit 493 will hold a breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Cost is $6 for adults, $3 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for those 5 and younger.

The public is welcome. Come out and support the veterans.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices in the Indiana area today were running at $2.65 a gallon, compared to $2.56 statewide and $2.36 nationwide(www.penn sylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he chuckled when he read this witticism from President Teddy Roosevelt: “If you could kick the person in the pants responsible for most of your trouble, you wouldn’t sit for a month.”

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette. net.