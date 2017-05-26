INSIDE INDIANA: Music fest, drive-in, markets, Melt Shop

To whom it may concern —

This weekend’s Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz & Blues Festival kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday at IRMC Park on Seventh Street in Indiana, where a full afternoon and evening of jazz and blues performances are scheduled.

Festival founders Dad Band will open the day, followed by a wide variety of performers, including high school bands, regional acts and top-flight, nationally known acts.

“This is a really solid lineup,” David Ferguson, chair of the Steering Committee, said in a news release. “We’ve got three high-caliber jazz groups in the afternoon and a fantastic blues headliner to top off the evening. We’re highlighting great local talent with Nevin Saylor’s big band and The Jazz Trip. Plus, as part of our Next Gen Jazz program, we’re giving students from area high schools the chance to perform and to learn from a working jazz musician.”

Headliner Joanna Connor will perform from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

SIGNS OF SUMMER

The Palace Gardens Drive In Theater, which had an abbreviated season last year due to a switch to a digital system, is ready to open this weekend in White Township.

The movies this weekend are “Beauty and the Beast” and “Kong: Skull Island.”

Movies start at dusk.

And over at Mack Park Pool, the swimming season opens at noon Saturday. Hours over the holiday weekend are noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

If you happen to see a brightly colored Kona Ice truck in the area, that’s Deb Williams, selling gourmet ice in Indiana, Westmoreland and Cambria counties.

The mobile franchise business is known for shaved ice in a wide variety of flavors.

She expects to be at county events such as YMCA Miracle League games and others, where she continues the franchise’s tradition of donating to local groups through a portion of the proceeds.

BUSINESS BYTES

The East Pike Country Faire Market will hold its opening day event on Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is located off East Pike near Two Lick Lake on McLain Road.

Owners Gary and Tammy Curry said in a news release they first came up with the idea several years ago before they opened their business, At the Cabin & Raspberry Acres Winery, at 30 McLain Road. They looked further into it after hosting several successful events last year with different vendors.

They have been visiting local farms, working with the growers to bring fresh produce, which will be brought to their markets as the season progresses. In addition, they will be assisting small area businesses who will be setting up booths throughout the summer.

“For us, it’s all about helping other businesses out, not just our own,” they said in the release. “In this struggling economy, reaching out to help those who provide the community with their products, be it produce, handcrafted items, food vendors, etc., is what we are all about. Our market is not intended to be competition for the long running Indiana Farmer’s Market. In fact, we think it will increase traffic to the Indiana area for them as well.”

The markets will run every other Saturday from June 3 through September, with new vendors joining in, entertainment and fun. All are welcome to come relax in the peaceful atmosphere, purchase a bottle of wine and unwind during regular business hours. Other special events like a trivia night, date/movie night, fundraisers, etc., are also being planned.

“Word is starting to spread about the little cabin in the woods on East Pike,” according to the news release. “We have people ask all the time if they can bring their lunch and come out and just sit in the peace and quiet. Our answer is they are welcome anytime.”

And at Miscellany, 1008 East Pike, White Township, Marcie Clay reports that the East End Mart kicks off Saturday, June 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

She encourages the public to stroll around, grab a bite to eat and shop in the quiet, country setting.

“We welcome vendors of all kinds, not limited to plants, flowers, produce, baked goods, hot foods, candy, soaps, candles, flea marketers and crafters,” she said.

The vendor fee is $15.

For the first market day, vendors can show up anytime after 8 a.m. for setup.

The East End Mart will take place on the second Saturday of each month until October.

Questions? Call Clay at (724) 422-0193.

GRAND OPENING

Operators of the Melt Shop Candle Company Primitives and Consignment LLC in Blairsville will hold a grand opening at the store from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The event will feature food, giveaways and a hands-on workshop for creating mini-pallet decorations.

The mini-pallet painting sessions will be held at 2 and 3 p.m. Participation is limited; advance registration and $15 are required.

Melt Shop Candle Co. is at 7131 Route 217 North, Blairsville. Phone (724) 541-9212 for more information.

CONDOLENCES

Among the notable people who passed away this week was an Indiana woman who devoted her life to serving others in the community. Margaret “Marge” Scheeren, 87, of Indiana, died on Saturday.

She volunteered at the Indiana Regional Medical Center for 55 years, becoming director of volunteer services in 1978, a position she held until recently.

Scheeren was also a former board member of The Welcome Wagon Newcomers Club, the Baptist Homes of Pa., the Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County and the YMCA.

She was an ordained elder and served as a deacon at Graystone Presbyterian Church.

Recognized by many organizations for her service to the community, she received numerous civic awards over her lifetime.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

The 119 Antique Trading Post will be featured in the July edition of REA’s Penn Lines magazine. The magazine is distributed to more than 400,000 homes in Pennsylvania. … Gas prices in the Indiana area today were running at $2.59 a gallon, compared to $2.58 statewide and $2.38 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says economist Robert Reich had this to say about Memorial Day: “True patriotism isn’t cheap. It’s about taking on a fair share of the burden of keeping America going.”

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.