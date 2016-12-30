INSIDE INDIANA: Nashwan, Bill, United Way, Shannock Valley, etc.

To whom it may concern —

Remember our story from Tuesday about Nashwan Abdullah, the Syrian musician studying at IUP and struggling to find the funds to pay for his last semester there?

Abdullah, with the help of Levity Brewing, friends and the community, was able to reach his goal for next semester’s tuition.

He came to the States one year, three months ago to pursue his master’s degree in the department of music.

To raise the initial money to come to the U.S. and attend IUP, Abdullah was a TV reporter in Syria and covered the war and resulting humanitarian crises there.

On Tuesday evening the owners and managers at Levity Brewing opened their doors to patrons to watch Abdullah play violin alongside other local musicians and donate to his school fund.

Ted Pivetz, taproom manager for Levity, said the community raised $3,200 for Abdullah. Not only will the funds cover spring tuition, but also pay for the expensive paperwork to renew his passport and apply for a work visa, Pivetz said.

“The generosity of the Indiana community was awesome and we were blown away by the amount of people” at the brewery, Pivetz said.

The Levity crew was introduced to Abdullah by local musician Jason Gamble, who on Tuesday played live with Abdullah alongside fellow Wolves in Sheep’s Clothing drummer Josh Williams and Matt Snyder, of Coastal Remedy. Also performing Tuesday were Brock McGinnis, Lydia Gibson and Pat Wolford.

“I want to thank everyone who helped me, supported me and believed in me as a musician,” Abdullah said Thursday. “This event wasn’t just about me, it showed that this society is strong when it’s together.”

He gave a special thanks to Levity, his professors at IUP and musicians who played Tuesday.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS

With the Christmas season winding down, the 30-foot tree and the surrounding temporary structures in downtown Indiana’s IRMC Park have come down, and drivers can once again use North Seventh Street.

The rest of the decorations lining Philadelphia Street and some side streets will also be taken down after Orthodox Christmas on Jan. 7, according to organizers of the six-weekend festival. The large decorations were rehabilitated after the Blue Spruce Festival of Lights was discontinued a couple of years ago.

This year’s It’s a Wonderful Life Festival Parade — held the day after Thanksgiving — drew more people than any downtown event in recent memory.

CONDOLENCES

Our condolences to the family of William “Bill” Stancombe, of Indiana, who was well known in the area for his missionary work, involvement with the Indiana Lions Club and, of course, for being the “bee man.”

Bill, 71, passed away Monday at St. Andrew’s Village.

His brother, Rick, described him Thursday as “a true Indiana man.”

“Bill was a great humanitarian and was known in the community for his many contributions,” according to his obituary.

Bill owned Bill’s Janitorial and Bee Control business and got his love of beekeeping from his grandfather, Steele Kerr, his obituary said. He was always available to remove a swarm, answer questions and encourage others to try the hobby.

His passion for beekeeping was told numerous times in The Indiana Gazette, most recently in April.

That’s when he and sidekick Nathan Williams, who owns Back to Nature and was learning beekeeping from Bill, showed up in the Gazette parking lot fresh off a trip to Georgia and back — complete with about 2 million honeybees packed in the back of a truck. Bill and Nathan made the trip to bring the bees back for local installation to help fill the void of a shortage of bees in the area.

The pair had hoped to go again next year and double how many they brought back.

In addition to his passion for bees, Bill also had a passion for helping others that was long chronicled here at the Gazette.

He won the 2014 Leader’s Circle of Indiana County Male Civic Leader of the Year award and in 2014 had traveled to Avadi, India, on a 20-day mission trip to “pay it forward,” which is the way he tried to live his life, according to an article published on his mission trip.

He was also active in the Indiana Lions Club, where he was known for organizing July Fourth fireworks and demolition derbies, and loved county fairs and Indiana County parades, according to his obit.

His surviving family include wife Dorothy, his children and stepchildren, great-grandchildren and many more family members and friends.

BETTER TO GIVE

With about six weeks left before the annual meeting, the United Way of Indiana County’s annual campaign has raised 80 percent of its overall goal of $737,000.

According to Scott Valazak, campaign chairman, there are still two fundraisers planned for this current campaign, however local economic factors are certainly cause for concern with respect to the United Way’s efforts to reach the campaign goal.

Valazak said he and the United Way team remain optimistic.

“Our county and our local United Way have a long history of pulling together,” he said. “With everyone’s help, we can do it again.”

To contribute to the campaign or learn more about the United Way, call (724) 463-0277 or email uwindiana@verizon.net.

BUSINESS BYTES

Joe DiMaio has acquired the Shannock Valley Beer Distributor in Yatesboro and the business is currently undergoing some updates.

The distributor, owned for about 40 years by the Chobody family, is at 56 W. Main St. in Yatesboro.

Since purchasing the business, DiMaio gave the front of the building a facelift, with new paint and a new awning, and he has “a lot planned for inside,” he said this week.

DiMaio aims to provide a “shopper-friendly” environment, and added craft beers and imports for a wider variety. He also started selling 12-packs and developed a Facebook page for the business.

A self-described “craft beer nerd,” DiMaio, 30, loves talking to his customers about beer and seeing them try something new.

Prior to owning the distributor, he worked at his father’s business, DiMaio’s Market, where he will still help out.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices in Indiana today were running at $2.59 a gallon, compared to $2.51 statewide and $2.32 nationwide (www.pennsyl vaniagasprices.com). … Please read, but don’t bet on it: Penn State 27, USC 20; Steelers 23, Browns 14. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says British poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson put it best: “Hope smiles from the threshold of the year to come, whispering, ‘It will be happier.’”

Good evening!

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver.

Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.