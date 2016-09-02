INSIDE INDIANA: Sept.11, flowers, Brown, Tawni, etc.

To whom it may concern —

HONORING HEROES

The Indiana Armstrong Patriots will honor heroes with a special Patriot’s Day Dinner on Sept. 11 at the Rustic Lodge in White Township.

Sept. 11 has been designated as National Patriot’s Day, and Pat Leach, media chair for the Indiana Armstrong Patriots group, said the public is invited to “honor our heroes and remember the fallen.”

The special keynote speaker will be Sen. Scott Wagner, of York.

Leach said his story of dropping out of college and rising to a small businessman, then a senator — with 10,000 write-in votes — is fascinating.

Wagner “will be honoring the courage shown by all first responders that serve us in our home communities every day.”

In addition, Lewis Weirers, representing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, who is also a first responder at Shanksville for the Flight 93 crash, will also share his story.

There will be a special collection of videos and photos as well.

Patriot members each invited a local first responder as guests.

Tickets are $25 each, and dinner is chicken Romano.

Call Denise Weber at (724) 463-6361 by Sunday to purchase a ticket.

BUSINESS BYTES

Indiana Floral & Flower Boutique is now operating out of a brand-new location at 1680 Warren Road that combined two stores: Indiana Floral, which was in downtown Indiana, and Flower Boutique, which was next door to the new location.

The new location opened Aug. 22 and things are going well, said owner Julie Silvis.

With the combined location, the business now offers extended hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The marrying of the stores brings more than 100 years of floral experience in one location, she said.

“It’s nice to have everyone all together,” Silvis said. “We have all that talent together under one roof.”

The store offers fresh flowers, gift items for any occasion, stuffed animals, gift baskets, candy and balloon bouquets and more.

An open house event is being planned for a later date.

To keep a presence in the downtown area, the business will offer a small cooler of premade floral arrangements downtown, at Michael B’s, starting after the holiday weekend.

MUSIC TO OUR EARS

The Brown Hotel at Water and North Sixth streets in Indiana will undergo some changes as the focus moves away from food and toward live music, according to Sean Howard, general manager.

Effective Monday, hours will switch from the current 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and The Brown will instead open at 7:30 p.m. seven days a week, Howard said in a news release.“I have live music acts booked every Tuesday through Saturday from now until New Year’s Eve,” Howard explained.

“I am happy to fulfill the initial concept that I envisioned since the first day I acquired the responsibility of The Brown Hotel.

“I really want to restore a reputation for good food, but we have to move forward in a direction that is feasible, and live music has always been the heart of The Brown.”

Lunch and dinner fare will no longer be offered.

Although a light menu is being developed, patrons can expect “less food and more music,” he said.

The bar plans to open for additional hours for Pittsburgh Steelers games and plans to be open most holidays, Howard said.

“As a musician, creating a venue for the intersection of artist and audience is what I believe will make Indiana one of the biggest draws outside of Pittsburgh” said Howard, who noted that “live music is one of the most important aspects of great college towns.”

THE WRITE STUFF

Indiana native and author Tawni O’Dell is set to appear next weekend at the Beaver County BookFest in Beaver and also at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library and Music Hall.

At BookFest, O’Dell will speak Sept. 9 about her writing and will take part in a casual Q&A at a ticket-only wine and cheese fundraiser for the library system.

On Sept. 10, she will hold a book signing in Beaver’s central square across from the county courthouse.

O’Dell on Sept. 11 will be a featured author at the first West Side Stories Reading Series, which promotes the literary arts scene and women writers.

That event is at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library in Carnegie, from 1 to 3 p.m. It is free, but donations or goods to support the Carnegie Food Bank are encouraged.

O’Dell is a New York Times best-selling fiction author.

SHOP TALK AT SIX

While the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store near BiLo in White Township is closed on Labor Day, a $5 bag sale will continue Tuesday through Friday. Fill a bag provided by the store with clothing for $5. … Please read but don’t bet on it: Indiana 28, Laurel Highlands 21; Penn State 28, Kent State 10; Pitt 41, Villanova 10. … Gas prices in the Indiana area today were running at $2.39 a gallon, compared to $2.33 statewide and $2.21 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says musician Darius Rucker sums it up best for him: “There are two times of year for me: football season, and waiting for football season.”

