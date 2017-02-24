INSIDE INDIANA: Seuss, trivia, Delphis, trails, St. Patty's

To whom it may concern —

CELEBRATING DR. SEUSS

Everyone is invited to celebrate Dr. Seuss at a special event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Indiana Free Library.

Sponsored by the Indiana County Reading Council, The Indiana Gazette and Indiana Free Library, there will be snacks and birthday cake, crafts, story time, games, STEM activities and more.

Be sure to stop in and take part of this free family fun.

SAVE THE DATE

It’s time to make your reservations for the 13th annual Trivia Night, the always popular and anticipated event sponsored by Beth Israel Synagogue.

This year’s night of “mind-bending, always stimulating and often amusing questions” takes place on March 11 at the Eagles Club in Indiana.

Registration begins at 6:30 p.m. and the eight rounds of questions begin at 7.

Organizers say the event menu is always a highlight and will again offer outrageous desserts (with lots of surprises). They will bring back by popular demand the “Brisket Bar,” featuring locally made authentic Jewish brisket and all the trimmings, according to Millie Glinsky and Marcy Wilson, menu coordinators.

The evening’s host, Gerry Pfeffer, promises another evening of provocative, original and “I should have known that” questions.

The event is limited to 150 people and participants are encouraged to sign up early to guarantee a spot.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased by calling Cari Meil at (724)422-2065 or Shari Baumler at (724) 388-2979.

HITTING THE LINKS

Space is still available for annual St. Patty’s Open on March 10, which promises good food and drinks and an outlet to show up your friends and family in mini golf, all to raise money for the Indiana County Community Action Program.

Teams will compete on one of two nine-hole courses throughout downtown Indiana establishments.

Money raised goes to ICCAP’s shelter and the Angels’ Wings coat program. Angels’ Wings programs are administered in part by The Indiana Gazette.

The cost for a team of four is $250 but teams can have as many “caddies” as they want. Organizers encourage “spirited” golf attire. Players must bring their own putters and golf balls.

Participants can sign up in advance or the day of the event at registration.

The main sponsors are McNaughton Moving and Storage, S&T Bank and First Commonwealth Bank.

Registration is from 5 to 6 p.m. at The Coney. Participants must be 21 or older. For questions, call (724) 388-3841 or golfball016@gmail.com.

GOOD NEIGHBORS

Be sure to add the following folks to your list of good neighbors, the people who plow out driveways and shovel sidewalks for those who are unable: Dave Kelly, Lucernemines; Doug Lemmon, Delphis Weaver and Shane Weaver, Marchand; Kyle Sharp, Shelocta; the Gorton Family, Goral Road, Homer City; and Logan Short, Tanoma Road, Rayne Township.

BUSINESS BYTES

The Bon-Ton is seeking local artisans and entrepreneurs to apply online to be involved in the store’s “Close to Home” initiative, which offers the opportunity to display locally sourced products in the store.

The program launched last year and is being expanded due to its success, according to a news release.

Those interested should apply online at closetohome.bonton.com.

Rules and regulations are posted online, and applications will be accepted through March 24.

The “Close to Home” shops feature items such as locally themed apparel, glassware, home d￩cor, natural candles and other unique items, mostly handcrafted or made with local materials.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Indiana County Parks & Trails, Disobedient Spirits, Levity Brewing Co. and Noble Stein Brewery have donated $1,200 to the agency to assist with the maintenance of the Hoodlebug Trail.

This donation represents a portion of sales of one of their products: Levity Brewing Co.’s Hoodlebug Brown Ale, Disobedient Spirit’s Hoodlebug Gin and Noble Stein’s Stoney Run Ale. Stoney Run refers to the stream that runs along the Hoodlebug Trail. They plan to make an annual donation to the Parks & Trails based on their sales.

These businesses benefit from their location along the Hoodlebug Trail with additional customers arriving by walking or biking the trail.

“We recognize the work it takes to maintain the trail, and we all wanted to contribute to this asset we share, the Hoodlebug Trail, as a way to thank the Indiana County Parks & Trails,” Erich Walls, with Levity Brewing Co., said in a release.

“We are so fortunate to have three long, continuous trails connecting to a regional trail network attracting riders from all over the country,” said Denise Liggett, executive director of the Indiana County Tourist Bureau. “This growth of the leisure industry brings visitors who fill our hotels, eat and shop in our communities.”

SHOP TALK AT SIX

Gas prices at most Indiana services stations today were running at $2.59 a gallon, compared to $2.52 statewide and $2.29 nationwide (www.pennsylvaniagasprices.com). … Winter still has weeks to go, but Bob Pozik, of Homer City, already has observed an early sign of spring: He says he heard spring peepers peeping at his home on Tuesday. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says the late American journalist Kin Hubbard once quipped, “Don’t knock the weather; nine-tenths of the people couldn’t start a conversation if it didn’t change once in a while.”

Good evening!

This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Margaret Weaver. Email items for submission to mweaver@indianagazette.net.